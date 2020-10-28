XoLogistic Is Providing Kitting and Cross Docking Warehouse Services in Boston

Methuen, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Finding a warehouse that offers the required solutions for your cargo can be a tedious and tiresome experience. XoLogistic is your "one-stop" third party logistics (3PL) company renowned and reputed warehouse provider. The company has a personable, exciting, and focused group that is keen on ensuring clients succeed and have their products shipped out promptly, timely, and with the greatest ease. It has 350,000 SF of space available for the fulfillment of customers' needs and has the means to handle any mid to large operations.



"We are a fulfillment company that approaches things with passion," commented the company's spokesperson. "XoLogistic has a spacious warehouse, and it needs to be stocked with pallets of things that people want to store. Being a leading 3PL warehouse in USA, customers can dependably rely on them to determine the workforce they need to handle their priorities and not worry about hiring, firing or disciplinary actions. We lead in the provision of the labor pool that is needed to handle deliveries at various times of the day, stay atop of the orders, and meet the clients' needs. We can also assist in shipping them out the same day as soon as the request reaches us."



The company provides impeccable security to customers' products from storage to shipping through their optimized solutions for customized features at a reasonable price. XoLogistic works under four pillars: accuracy, reliability, security, and is quick in providing tailor-made supply chain solutions for businesses across all verticals. The company works to reduce logistics costs, improve efficient quality control checks, all-round assistance, segregate merchandise, streamline supply chain management, efficient storage of all types of goods, impeccable security, and reputed supply chain solutions.



"We are a dry – storage public warehouse that provides on-demand 3PL solutions," commented the company's spokesperson. "We are well versed in cross-docking operations anywhere and anytime. Many global companies have utilized this service since their inception in the warehouse industry, and this has made our organization to be ranked among the top cross docking companies in the United States. We have bays and trolleys to load and unload your cargo, and the warehouse management system provides proof of delivery and ascertains that the right shipment is on the right rail car or truck."



The company offers custom kitting services to global clients across diverse industries. Their kitting and assembly experts work in tandem with advanced technologies and custom kitting solutions that are a fast and easy way of assembling items. Accuracy, transparency, and on-time delivery are the core values in sorting and assembling of products and goods. XoLogistic provides services in pallet storage, long term warehousing, packing, and handling, kitting, cross-docking, distribution management, hourly labor, equipment rental, returns management, and trash recycling. The company can also handle most of consumer and B2B business product lines.



About XoLogistic

XoLogistic is a full-service e-commerce and fulfillment center with warehouse logistics services that are fast, efficient, and flexible on-demand logistics services. Kitting in warehouse management has enabled the company to understand customers' kitting requirements and deliver an action plan by wire framing all the specifications to match every order requirement.



