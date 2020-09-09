XoLogistic Is Providing Reliable Cross Docking Services in the US

Methuen, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- Based in Methuen, Massachusetts, XoLogistic is a reputable logistic company which offers incredible logistic management and robust storage facilities for finished products. The company provides robust warehousing services that house raw and finished goods, and distribution services for all businesses and industries. Xologistic stores raw materials and finished products on short and long terms, secures goods with high effectiveness, and ships to the specified destination. Their offers include efficient storage of all types of goods, streamline supply chain management, segregation of merchandise, integrated supply chain solutions, impeccable security, reduced logistics costs, quality control checks, and all-around assistance.



"Accuracy, transparency, and on-time delivery are our core values in sorting and assembling products or goods. Our kitting professionals have expertise in providing fast and easy assembly of items," said the company spokesperson. "They group the related items and make it a single unit. The kitting process, grouping, assembling, and everything else are supervised by the managers to ensure fault-free packing. We first understand clients' kitting requirements and deliver a plan of action by wireframing all the specifications to match every order requirement. All the goods can be assembled as a kit and delivered together on time without compromising on accuracy."



Clients' satisfaction is what's adds the value of their business. XoLogistic manages clients'' goals regarding picking and packing goods without any damages and losses. They have handled a vast variety of cargo since their inception from cargo carriage to shipping by providing all the necessary arrangements such as adequate ventilation to enhance the durability of the goods until they reach consumers.



"Cross-docking is a significant part of order processing and shipping," commented the company spokesperson. "We load and unload clients' materials from and to trucks, rail cars, trailers, etc. for the fast delivery of orders. As a leading 3PL company, we are the perfect location for those looking for cross-docking services in the US. Our professionals are well-versed in streamlining the cross-docking operations anywhere and anytime. Increase your order fulfilling rates and reduce transportation lead times with us. We have bays and trolleys to load and unload their cargos, and our warehouse management system provides proof of delivery as well. Many global companies have utilized our cross-docking services since our inception in the warehouse industry. We have temperature-controlled docks to take necessary precautions as some items need more protection."



Xologistic vouches for providing exceptional quality equipment rental services. They have a massive stack of state-of-the-art equipment fleet from branded manufacturers. Their fleet of equipment includes forklifts, electric pallet jack, scissor lifts, material lift, joist crane, skid steers, vertical lifts, etc. Also, they can extend the list of equipment that is in tandem with emerging technologies and tools by importing them. They maintain the industry's best practices in handling small, medium, and large rental orders.



About XoLogistic

XoLogistic tops at the long list of top 3rd party logistics companies in the USA. The company is reputable for its tailored and unique warehouse solutions for any business. The company stores goods and products on the ground, on shelves, or stacks of pallets up to five at a time safely and confidently, thanks to their facilities having 30-foot ceilings.