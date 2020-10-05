XoLogistic Provides Businesses with a Reliable and Cost-Effective Cross-Docking Facility in Boston

Methuen, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- XoLogistic is a third-party logistics and warehousing company located in the East Coast, Boston. Their services include cross-docking services, mailing services, distribution management, packaging and storage, automated pallet storage, door-to-door delivery, returns management, long term warehousing, and many more. XoLogistic also provides 16 docks, which makes loading and offloading of goods of high quantity, easy. Their facility has adequate space for their clients to park trucks and trailers overnight. Moreover, they have a large fleet of trucks. As cross-docking is an essential part of order processing and shipping, XoLogistic helps to load and unload goods from clients' trucks, rail cars, trailers, and others.



Answering a query, XoLogistic's spokesperson commented, "XoLogistic is a full-service e-commerce and fulfillment center with several warehouse logistics services that are customized to the requirements of clients. Our group is friendly, enthusiastic and caring, and we want to make sure our clients are successful and get their products shipped-out quickly, in a timely manner and with the greatest ease. We are a dry-storage public warehouse that makes available on-demand 3PL solutions and can handle small, medium, large or extra-large orders, from 100 pallets weekly to 10,000 pallets in regular, and oversize and oversized plus sizes. We have 350,000 square feet space for your fulfillment requirements, and we have the means to handle all mid to large size operations".



Cross-docking services do not function for all kinds of businesses. Though it functions for businesses like e-commerce firms, food and beverage industry, chemical products, pharmaceutical products, automotive industry, and high demand or urgent products. XoLogistic provides reliable and cost-effective services to businesses looking for cross-dock facility in Boston. Through their services, they help businesses get rid of the costs of storing inventory, as well as achieving faster inventory turnover. Apart from helping clients to unload goods from their truck, they also sort and repackage the goods to prepare them for delivery to their destination.



The spokesperson further added, "As a leading third-party logistics company, we are knowledgeable in streamlining the cross-docking operations anywhere and anytime. You can improve your order fulfilling rates, and also reduce transportation lead times with us. We have bays and trolleys to load and unload your cargo. Our warehouse management system also offers proof of delivery. Several international companies have employed our cross-docking services since our establishment in the warehouse industry. We also have temperature-controlled docks to take the required precautions as some products need more protection".



Businesses looking for largest warehouse companies can also get flawless security for all products from storage to shipping via XoLogistic optimized solutions for customized features. XoLogistic offers full warehousing services that involve labor, equipment in moving pallets, dealing with insurances, liabilities, etc. More so, their software platforms create awareness of when shipments will arrive, it's quantities, as well as the person they need to meet for their shipments.



XoLogistic is a 3PL company that offers a wide variety of warehousing services such as cross-docking service, automated pallet storage, distribution management, returns management, packing and handling, equipment rental, mailing services, and long-term warehousing. Their professional and well-versed team are quick and at the same time careful when it comes to unloading products from incoming trucks, screening and sorting them, and then loading them to an outbound vehicle for delivery to the customers. Hence, businesses on the lookout for top cross docking services can get in touch with XoLogistic.



