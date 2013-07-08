XOOM Energy Becomes Lead Player in California Green Energy Market

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- You own a hybrid, bike to work and shop at your local farmer’s market but are you doing everything you can to reduce your carbon footprint…?



Every day, we use natural gas to power our homes, and every time we access that energy, harmful carbon emissions are released into the atmosphere.



If you could counteract that negative action by doing something positive for the environment you would, right?



So would we, and that’s why XOOM Energy is committed to providing an option to ensure that the equivalent of up to 100% of the carbon emissions caused by your home’s natural gas consumption is offset. Consumers in the SOCAL & San Diego XOOM natural gas markets now have the option of 100% carbon-free energy known as TruEco by XOOM Energy ( http://xoomgreen.com ). XOOM Energy presents a clean, responsible choice for their home and family energy plans.



XOOM Energy is proud to offer this 100% carbon free options to current San Diego Gas & Electric customers. When you switch from SDG&E to XOOM Energy as your energy provider, and choose our Carbon Offset option, you equalize the carbon footprint of all of your natural gas usage – leading the way towards a cleaner environment. XOOM Energy purchases Carbon Offsets on your behalf to ensure that the equivalent of up to 100% of the carbon emissions caused by your natural gas consumption in your home or business are offset. Natural gas is already a much cleaner option than many traditional forms of energy for homes and businesses, but now XOOM has taken it to the next level. XOOM Energy understood that the discerning California customer demanded a cleaner option, and we gave the people what they asked for.



This cleaner option is also an easier option. We know our customers want a cleaner energy supply, but often it was the idea of change and being a complicated process that stood in the way. Today, XOOM Energy has made a simple 3 minute process that can be done online and start your 100% carbon free energy service the same week. We encourage all current San Diego Gas & Electric, before they pay their next bill, to check out Xoomgreen.com and sign up for a better way to supply your home.



You asked, we provided it, made it simple, and now it is time to act towards a cleaner energy future.



