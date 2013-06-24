XOOM Energy Leading Deregulated Energy Providers

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- XOOM Energy LLC, a national energy retailer, continues to expand its service territory with its recent addition of markets in New York, Kentucky, Maryland and Pennsylvania. These new markets increase XOOM Energy’s service area to include 50 markets. Since its launch in July 2011, XOOM has become one of the fastest growing energy suppliers in the nation.



The new market areas in New York include Rochester Gas and Electric, NYSEG-Electric, National Grid – Upstate NY, National Grid – Metro NY, National Grid – Long Island and Consolidated Edison Electric and Gas. In Kentucky, XOOM now offers service in the Columbia Gas of Kentucky territory. XOOM’s expansion into Pennsylvania includes PECO Electric and Gas, PPL Electric Utilities, West Penn Power and Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania service areas. XOOM Energy adds to its current service area in Maryland with the addition of Baltimore Gas and Electric territory.



“Our goal is to offer energy service to customers in all deregulated markets in the U.S. Our recent expansion into New York, Kentucky, Maryland and Pennsylvania puts XOOM closer to achieving our goal,” explained Tom Ulry, XOOM Energy CEO.



XOOM Energy provides a multitude of energy services that include natural gas, electricity and renewable energy. Customers can choose an energy plan that fits their lifestyle and budget. “Gone are the days where customers are obligated to purchase energy from their local energy company. XOOM Energy gives customers the choices they want and expect,” said Ulry. Customers have the option of a variable rate plan that may fluctuate with the market or choose a fixed rate plan and get a peace of mind that comes with knowing your rate will not change during the customer’s contract term.



About XOOM Energy, LLC

XOOM Energy is an independent, national energy retailer who supplies natural gas, electricity and renewable energy to residential and commercial customers in deregulated energy markets across the U.S. – making us one of the largest energy retailers in the country. For more information on XOOM Energy, LLC, please visit xoomenergy.com .



