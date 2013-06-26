XOOM Energy Relocates Its Corporate Headquarters

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- XOOM Energy, LLC, a Charlotte-based energy company, announced this week it will be relocating its corporate headquarters to a larger facility in Huntersville, NC. The new facility will be just north of the Northlake area, making it central to all staff and a easy solution to the continued growth of the organization. XOOM Energy has seen unprecedented growth in both scope of service and demand for their products, this move is a direct example of the continued success. XOOM Energy provides Natural gas and electric service to deregulated energy markets in the US. This number is fast approaching 20 states nationwide and represents tens of millions of potential customers. XOOM Energy’s business model has been capitalizing on the demand ofr choice in the energy sector and the human nature of preference for choice. By inspiring competition XOOM Energy has helped to create an atmosphere wherein prices drop and the customer service needed to secure customers has improved for all providers.



"Our decision to relocate to a larger facility is based on our tremendous growth during our first two years of operation," said Tom Ulry, XOOM Energy CEO. “This site represents a terrific opportunity for XOOM,” explained Ulry. “The new building can more than accommodate our current employee base, allows for future growth and will enable us to develop a truly world-class corporate headquarters.”



XOOM Energy will house all of its corporate functional teams in the building including, Finance, Operations, Energy Supply and Pricing, Marketing, Sales and Legal departments.



“Our new headquarters sets the stage for XOOM Energy’s next leap forward,” explained Ulry. “Our new building will offer the flexibility we need as we continue our aggressive growth into energy retail markets across the country.”



XOOM will occupy 16,500 square feet of space on two floors in their new building. XOOM is scheduled to move March 4, 2013.



