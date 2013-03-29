XoticBrands Offers Medieval Décor for Homes and Offices

Richmond City, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- XoticBrands, the website which sells antique furniture, historical replicas and antiques, wall décor, jewelry, gifts etc., offers a rich selection of medieval décor for homes and offices. The design, variety as well as the economical prices on the medieval décor products have made this category a popular one with customers. Some of the medieval and Gothic products that can be purchased from the web-store are medieval weapons, swords and armor, home and office décor, jewelry, accessories, gifts etc.



The web-store claims that many designs offered through the website are unique and carefully hand-picked by their team proficient in style and design. The website states, “Many of the designs are unique and are inspired by a classic sense of style and uniqueness. This is where we stand out from everyone.”



Some of the popular products available under the ‘Medieval Decor’ category are Classic Spider Fairy Canvas Wall Scroll Tapestry Hanging, Winged Joker Gargoyle Home Garden Sculpture Statue Figurine, Gargoyle Stone Thinker Statue Sculpture Figurine, Mystical Celtic Gothic Cross Sculpture Statue Figurine, Gothic Crossbones Skull Diary Journal Notebook etc. Most of these products have discounts on them as well.



The website has a search option which makes it easy for users to browse for the products they are looking for, based on brand, price, category etc. In addition, the blog section provides in-depth insights into the various categories of products sold by XoticBrands. Some of the topics covered in the blog are ‘Classic Greek and Roman Sculptures’, ‘History of Greek Art’, ‘Egyptian artifacts to get a classy and royal look inside home’, ‘The Aesthetic Appeal Of Antique Furniture’ etc.



The complete range of medieval décor products offered at XoticBrands can be viewed at their official website.



About XoticBrands

XoticBrands is an online retail store which offers a range of historical replicas and antiques, home décor, outdoor and indoor furniture, bags, jewelry, gifts and so on. XoticBrands, based in Richmond, Texas, takes special care to choose the products that they offer through the store so as to make them suited for any homes or offices. Most of the designs of products sold by the company are unique and emanates a classic sense of style. This has proved to be the differentiating aspect of the company. The other products offered here include garden décor, indoor statues, classic furniture, medieval, Gothic and Egyptian items, wall décor etc.