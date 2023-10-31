XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by XPeng Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by XPeng Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. XPeng Inc. reported that its annual Total revenue rose from over 20.98 billion CNY in 2021 to over 26.85 billion CNY in 2022, and that its Net Loss rose from over 4.86 billion CNY in 2021 to 9.13 billion CNY in 2022.



Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) declined from $23.62 per share on July 28, 2023, to as low as $13.22 per share on October 23, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.