Xperia Z Released on Vodafone UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- UK carrier Vodafone have confirmed via Twitter that they will be stocking Sony’s new flagship handset, the Xperia Z , from 28th February.



The Xperia Z is Sony’s latest ultra-high-end smartphone, with a spec-sheet to make any current smartphone blush.



A 1080p screen is packed into just 5 inches, giving it the same number of pixels per square inch as any 50 inch+ Full HD TV.



The on-board 13 Megapixel camera takes stunning pictures thanks to is Exmor RS sensor, and – in a world first for a smartphone – High Dynamic Range imaging, giving a much greater range of contrast in your photos.



Under the hood we have a 1.5GHz quad-core CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM and an Adreeno 320 graphics chip, which makes this phone really go like the clappers!



Current Prices



Prices on a 24 month contract start from £29 a month for the Xperia Z on Vodafone, with £149 upfront for the handset. This deal comes with 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 250 MB data per month, and is direct from Vodafone.



Thankfully pay monthly plans on Vodafone for the Xperia Z from independent retailers are a little more on the generous side. Again for £29 a month you get the same allowance, but there is no upfront charge for the handset. This deal comes courtesy of mobile phone direct.



Vodafone are marketing the Xperia Z as 4G ready, so expect to see more on this from Vodafone soon now that the UK auction for 4G bandwidth is complete.



