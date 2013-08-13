Xpert Flood Control and Seepage INC. Emerges as Preferred Alternative for Flood Control Systems

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Xpert Flood Control and Seepage INC, a Chicago based company and a renowned name when it comes to home flooding control and seepage prevention services has seen a marked increase in the number of customers opting for the services. The company has dedicated products related to the services they offer resulting in better control and desired results. When contacted, Mike, a representative of the company said, “We have helped thousands of residents in the area in the last few years in keeping water off from their homes and aims to keep on extending the helping hand for those in need in the times to come as well.”



According to the sources, more awareness, availability of fool proof solutions and more houses getting affected due to extreme tree root infiltration are the major reasons behind an increasing in the number of people opting for flood prevention services.



The losses incurred due to flood damage to the houses have been on the rise and installing precautionary tools can help save a lot of money. Mike added, “The good thing about the service is that while it does costs a bit during the installations, you are certainly protected from the huge damage that can put a lot more pressure on your bank account. In addition, these flood control systems need to be installed only once and provide protection for years.”



Some of the products offered by Xpert Flood Control and Seepage INC include interior and exterior drain tile system, flood control system, bathroom rough-ins, flood prevention valve, battery backup system and many more. The services on offer include flood control, sewer backup, flood prevention, drain tile and seepage control, etc.



Emilija, one of happy customers gave an endorsement, “There has not been a single drop of water in my basement since I opted for the service. The service was costly but certainly a lot less than the damage floods cause.” Details related to the methods used as well as products are available on the website of the company.



About Xpert Flood Control and Seepage INC.

Xpert Flood Control and Seepage INC. is a Chicago based company providing home flooding control and seepage prevention services. For more information, please visit http://www.floodexperts.com



For Media Contact:

Company name: Xpert Flood Control and Seepage INC.

Location: Chicago, IL

Email: xpertemail@gmail.com

Website : http://www.floodexperts.com