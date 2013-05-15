XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was announced concerning whether certain XPO Logistics officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain XPO Logistics officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



XPO Logistics Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $157.99 million in 2010 to $278.59 million in 2012. However, its Net Income of $4.89 million in 2010 turned into $20.34 million in 2012.



Shares of XPO Logistics Inc grew from $2.17 per share in June 2011 to as high as $18.59 per share in Feb. 2013.



