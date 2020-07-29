Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Nationwide security company, XPressGuards, is pleased to announce its recent expansion to Los Angeles. Individuals, small businesses, and large companies based in Los Angeles can now inquire about XPressGuards security services or hire their security guards.



XPressGuards is one of the largest full-service national security guard companies in the United States, and was established in 2019. They service their clients in all 50 states of the United States from their 617 office locations nationwide. The company specializes in offering various security services to a wide range of clients.



One of the reasons why XPressGuards has been so successful in the last 10 years is their membership to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). This international organization is responsible for developing standards and guidelines to influence and impact security standards worldwide.



Today, individuals, small businesses, and large companies can visit XPressGuards' office in Los Angeles to hire or purchase any required security services. They specialize in security guards, event security and surveillance services. This is just a small selection from their extensive list of security services that XPressGuards offers their clients.



It's not a coincidence that XpressGuards is opening an office in Los Angeles. Crime rates in Los Angeles show a steady increase in the last 4 years. Last year over 27,000 violent crimes were reported in the city on the west coast of America, and the number of arrests has almost doubled already. This is mainly due to the riots that broke out during protests earlier in May of this year.



The people behind XPressGuards have more than 34 years of experience in the security services industry. This experience is highly appreciated by their clients as XPressGuards is known for their punctuality, reasonable pricing and professionalism.



Clients especially appreciate the way XPressGuards delivers their full security service. Construction site managers, lawyers, and hotel managers are all stating they could not wish for better security service company that is available to them 24/7.



Due to the increasing demand for security services, XPressGuards is expanding rapidly and becoming a serious player in the national security market in the United States. By expanding its footprint in Los Angeles, XPressGuards is not only growing its client base, but also creating job opportunities for local professional individuals who are interested in joining the security industry. Visit their website at xpressguards.com for more information.