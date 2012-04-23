XQual and Think Future Technologies Announced Today That They Concluded a Commercial Partnership

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- XQual delivers XStudio, a leading ALM solution that handles the complete life-cycle of your QA/testing projects from end to end: products, requirements, specifications, projects, tests, campaigns and bugs. XStudio provides for the scheduling/running of manual test campaigns or fully automated ones (including support for QTP, AutoIt, JMeter, Selenium, Ranorex, Sahi, TestComplete, TestPartner, Visual Studio, Beanshell, Squish, XUnit, TestNG, Marathon, Perl, Tcl etc.). It comes with an integrated bug-tracking database but can integrate also with Mantis, Bugzilla, Jira or TRAC. XStudio uses a modular design to make it easy to extend with additional components.



Think Future Technologies is a leading provider of outsourcing software development, QA & Testing and related services. Based in India and serving clients worldwide, Think Future Technologies delivers a wide variety of comprehensive end-to-end testing services including automation, performance and security testing, using in-house developed and as well as open-source software. With XQual as a privileged partner, Think Future Technologies will be able to provide professional tooling and services to its customers at only a fraction of the price required usually.



"XStudio proved itself to become the best value test management solution in only 2 years. We improved our product even more and extended it so that it is now one of the best ALM solutions in the market. XStudio handles not only the test plan, but also the requirements, the specifications, the documentation, the projects and the defects, all in one integrated suite. This allows the production of high quality reports and graphics, calculation of reliable coverage and most importantly, build quality indicators. Mixing the quality of service of Think Future Technologies and XQual's expertise in tooling will prove to be one of the most powerful collaborations ever!", — Eric Gavaldo, founder of XQual.



"At Think Future Technologies, we strive to provide automation testing solutions on diverse Automation Tools including commercial as well as open source technologies. Our services are delivered by a team of highly skilled and motivated consulting professionals who are committed to helping our customers optimize performance and productivity, realize immediate value, and achieve rapid return on investment. We found that XStudio is a very cost effective ALM solution that can help us in creating robust, cutting-edge custom technology applications that most easily address the unique business needs of our customers for a reasonable price. That's why we developed a custom launcher for TAGS, an Automation Framework, that allows XStudio customers to leverage TAGS for their end to end automation needs and TAGS customers to leverage ALM capabilities of XStudio.", — Vijay Gupta, CEO of Think Future Technologies.



About Think Future Technologies

Think Future Technologies is an India-based provider of robust and innovative outsourced technology services. From software development, quality assurance, testing, implementation, and maintenance, Think Future Technologies delivers the broadest range of complete service solutions to satisfy the needs of clients across the globe. Read more about Think Future Technologies at http://www.tftus.com.



About XQual

XQual is based in Nice, France and delivers efficient, professional, business and enterprise ALM solutions. XQual also offers a variety of services linked to this leading software suite. Read more about XQual at http://www.xqual.com.