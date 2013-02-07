XtraSpace Now Offering Storage in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- The concept of self-storage is taking off around South Africa, with South Africans recognising the many benefits that affordable self-storage units have to offer.



Self-storage has proven to be an effective, secure solution to South Africa’s storage needs, assisting in reducing clutter in homes, storing items when moving or absent from the country for long periods, or providing safe storage for business inventories.



One of the newest facilities to open its doors to the public is the XtraSpace Self Storage facility that opened on Khuzimphi Shezi Road in Durban in late 2012. Located off the Durban M4 highway, the facility offers safe and convenient storage facilities to the residents of Durban.



About XtraSpace Self Storage with the Extras

XtraSpace is one of South Africa’s leading self-storage companies, offering affordable, practical storage solutions in united ranging from 3m2 to 18 m2. The company operates in three provinces, with over a dozen storage facilities serving South Africans from Cape Town to Centurion.



While XtraSpace provides all the services one might expect from a leading storage company, including furniture storage, file storage and business storage, they make every effort to offer extra value to their clients with additional services, including:



- Flexi-offices: flexible offices which provide the ideal office space solution for startup businesses looking for flexible and affordable office rental terms

- Business centers: fax, copying and Internet facilities are available at XtraSpace facilities, with many also offering access to a boardroom

- Extended storage: several branches offer storage space for larger items, including caravans, boats, trucks and motor vehicles



XtraSpace also makes sure that their clients have easy access to equipment for moving their personal or business items, including packing materials, trolleys and trailer hire.



Safety & Flexibility



All XtraSpace facilities are protected by CCTV coverage 24/7, on-site security personnel and alarm systems. In addition clients make use of their own locks, and are the only ones with access to their storage units. Units are guaranteed dry, dust-free and fire protected.



XtraSpace also offers flexible rental terms, with the option to rent units by the month, and to change storage unit sizes from one month to the next.



Find out more about the services and facilities offered by XtraSpace on their website. The website includes a storage size guide, all branch contact details and a convenient email contact form.