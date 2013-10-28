XtraWarranty.com Unveils Extended Warranty Services for All Your Gadgets

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- All gadgets need repairs during their lifetime. As technology keeps on upgrading every minute, people buy expensive gadgets like laptops, smart phones, tablets, mp3 players; etc on regular basis and these gadgets contain all our important information. Some data being extremely critical, this makes it all the more imperative that they last longer and are repairable. One in every three smart phone fails after its existing warranty. Every product is provided with manufacturer warranty but for a limited period, once the period is over, your expensive device is no longer protected. If the gadget fails after the warranty period, you are left helpless and would end up spending a lot of money on repairs, expensive spare parts, long queues at the service center and would end up waiting for 15 to 30 days to get it replaced. This is when XtraWarranty comes handy as they have special deals with the manufacturer which takes care of the repairs. XtraWarranty.com is the first online service center which secures your expensive gadgets absolutely Free with their basic protection plans starting from less than Rs. 1 per day to keep you hassle free from all the after sales service at just a click away. Currently the company has started their operations in Mumbai and soon will be expanding to different Metros across the countries.



XtraWarranty offers:-



- 5 day service guarantee

- Free shipping both ways

- Extensive range of products covered

- Coverage of multiple issues of your gadgets

- Free repair or replacement service during coverage period

- 10,000+ serviceable pin codes all over India



XtraWarranty not only repairs your gadgets but also replaces it with a new gadget if the cost of repair is more than the purchase price of the actual product. Customers are given eCash coupons to buy the same or similar product from their partner’s sites as per the current market value of the product. At the time of claim, XtraWarranty arranges a free pick up and drop facility of the defective product with their reputed carrier. Your gadget is packed safely in their special packing material and hence ensures you safe returns of your gadget to their warehouse. XtraWarranty deals with the entire claim process on its own with no third party involved which helps them to deliver their services quickly in accordance with their 5 day Service Guarantee. Their warranty offers much more additional benefits as compared with the manufacturer’s limited warranty.



“I recently bought an iPhone 5s and I got myself XtraWarranty’s Protection Plan online. Now my phone is covered even after the expiration of my manufacturer’s warranty. And I won’t have to pay for any repairs or damages further. What a relief!!” – Nelson Fernandes, Mumbai.



About XtraWarranty.com

XtraWarranty.com was launched with the intention to provide extended warranty services for all types of electronic devices. It is an innovative concept of securing such expensive gadgets with an additional layer of protection against mechanical & technical failures, all hardware problems along with accidental damages. XtraWarranty has currently started with Mobiles, Tablets & Laptops and soon will be including several new devices such as televisions, audio/video players, digital cameras, computers, gaming consoles, home appliances and many more to be covered under its Protection Plan.



Media Contact:-

Name: - Ms. Varsha Kushte

Phone Number:- +91 9867 463656

Email ID:- online.pr.agency@gmail.com

http://www.xtrawarranty.com