Xtreme Diesel Performance Now Offers Champion Blue Flame Diesel Motor Oil

"It is extremely important for Champion Oil to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with first class service, support and distribution," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Sales. "XDP clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to promote our "Blue Flame®" line and effectively will move our business forward in this key strategic market of diesel performance."



Champion Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oils are a unique, purpose built synthetic diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids.



In addition, Champion “Classic” Blue Flame® Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque.



About the company: Xtreme Diesel Performance (XDP) has been the recognized leader in diesel performance parts since 2002. With corporate headquarters, warehouse, and substantial retail outlet in Wall Township, NJ; Xtreme Diesel Performance is also recognized for its Internet presence as a world-class aftermarket on-line sales distributor offering over 100 diesel performance product lines. With performance air intakes, exhaust, lubricants, electronic performance modules, programmers and other cutting-edge diesel technologies, Xtreme Diesel Performance has become the leader in the diesel performance industry for popular Ford, GM and Dodge diesel pickups. Extensive inventory, knowledgeable sales staff, outstanding customer service, and aggressive pricing have made Xtreme Diesel Performance the true “One Stop Shop for Diesel Power and Performance”. For more information about Xtreme Diesel Performance contact them at 1-888-DIESEL4 or visit http://www.xtremediesel.com



Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.