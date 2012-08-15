XTRUCASE Introduces Revolutionary Aluminum iPhone Cases

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Owners of the iPhone are snapping up the new aluminum iPhone case from XTRUCASE. The XTRUCASE is the only case that lets iPhone owners enjoy the protection of rugged, stylish aluminum without screws, wrenches, or other tools.



While the love affair with the Apple iPhone continues for millions, consumers still struggle to find a reliable way to keep them safe from harm. The new company XTRUCASE has come to the rescue with their new aluminum iPhone case, and iPhone owners are snapping them up at a phenomenal rate. “By adhering to a well-defined business model of creating innovative products that are defined by quality, craftsmanship, virtual indestructibility and affordability, iPhone owners are responding in big numbers,” said XTRUCASE President Timothy Auyeung.



Rather than failure-prone multi-piece bumpers, the XTRUCASE patent-pending best aluminum iPhone case is CNC machined under the tightest tolerances from a single block of Swiss Aircraft Grade Aluminum. The anodized finish adds additional protection from the most extreme weather elements. The Sure-Lock system interlocks securely, and instantly unlocks for convenient removal of the Slider Frame or attachment from the Uni-Body base without the need for cumbersome tools or screws.



Meanwhile, the synthetic anti-static impact-absorbing rubber inserts and lining of the aluminum iPhone 4 case provides additional precision and stability, increasing shock absorption while creating a non-conductive barrier to preserve signal strength. Beveled lips improve impact protection and scratch resistance while the tactile design increases grip and feel. Additionally, enlarged headphone and charger openings are compatible with most aftermarket accessories.



Owners of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S can choose from the following models: the SLIDER, the patent-pending all-aluminum original; the DUO, which refines the Slider to make it lighter with more detail, beveling and a machined sleep/wake button; and, the CRYSTALLINE, a model that combines cutting-edge science with the elegance of Swarovski® crystals. All of the models are available in a host of exciting one-of-a-kind colors.



Upcoming products include the 'Full Metal Jacket' backplate that provides ballistic-level protection, and the 'Power Bank' removable battery that doubles as a mobile charging stand plus kickstand. “Our team focuses on what our customers demand by creating a portfolio of products that are smart, functional, and a magnet for jealousy,” said Auyeung. “At XTRUCASE, our overarching goal is to revolutionize and set new benchmarks in the accessories and peripherals market through a fusion of technology and lifestyle without taking shortcuts.” For more information, please visit http://www.xtrucase.com



About XTRUCASE

XTRUCASE is the only case that provides the protection of rugged, stylish aluminum without screws, wrenches, or other tools. The patent-pending cases are CNC machined from a single block of Swiss Aircraft Grade Aluminum and simply slide into place with no muss or fuss. With the only modular iPhone case available today, XTRUCASE also gives iPhone owners unlimited flexibility to customize by simply removing the slider frame and sliding in the attachment of choice.