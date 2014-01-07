Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Xylene Industry Outlook in North America to 2017 Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of North America Xylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Xylene industry in the region. It provides capacity growth and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents market size, demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, and company shares of major Xylene producers in the region. The research also provides price trends and trade balance data. Supply and demand scenario for key countries within the region is also included in the report. Overall, the reports present a comprehensive analysis of Xylene industry in North America covering all the major parameters.



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Scope

- Xylene industry supply scenario in North America from 2004 to 2017 consisting of capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology

- Supply and demand outlook in key countries in North America from 2004 to 2017

- Information of all active and planned Xylene plants in North America with capacity forecasts to 2017

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as key feedstock, process, technology, operator and equity partners

- Xylene industry market dynamics in North America from 2004 to 2017 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Key countries trade balance data from 2004 to 2017 including details on imports, exports, net exports and imports as percentage of demand

- Comparison of supply demand scenario in North America with other regions in the world

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Xylene plants in North America

- Company shares of key companies in North America and all the major countries in the region



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Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Xylene industry in North America

- Benefit from GlobalDatas advanced insight on the Xylene industry in North America

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Xylene industry in North America

- Understand the market positioning of Xylene producers in North America

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in North America



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Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction



3 North America Xylene Industry



4 The US Xylene Industry



5 Canada Xylene Industry



6 Key Company, Company Snapshot



7 Key Company, Company Snapshot



8 Key Company, Company Snapshot



9 Appendix



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