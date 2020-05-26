Xylene Market to Gain Traction by 2026 : By Key Players Flint Hills Resources, BASF, Dow Chemicals, LG Chem, ConocoPhillips, Banner Chemicals Limited, Sinopec

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- The research report on Xylene market offers a comprehensive view of this industry with every crucial detail subject to its overall stance in the global landscape and its applications in myriad sectors.



The report also provides insight to distinguished factors that are expected to potentially fuel the growth path of the industry in the upcoming years, along with laying emphasis on minute details of the ongoing trends that the Xylene industry is characterized by.



The Xylene market, as stated in the report, is divided on the basis of, product, application, regions, and competitive landscape.



The product occurs in 3 isomeric forms, based on the position of two methyl groups attached to the benzene ring. P-xylene is used in the production of terephthalic acid and its derivative, dimethyl terephthalate.

Incresing market demand from solvent application may stimulate the overall industry growth. Global solvent market is likely to be valued at over USD 55 billion by the year 2023. The product is used as a solvent in degreasing agent, adhesives and sealants. It is also used as a blending component with gasoline to increase its octane counts thereby boosting the xylene market demand.



Considering the regional landscape, Xylene industry is diversified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africaand its elaborative analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. The report states various factors that have been massively supporting the growth of regional markets along with addressing with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates and market positions, technologies being used, regulatory reforms, and much more.



In terms of the competitive landscape, Xylene industry boasts of presence of companies like Flint Hills Resources, BASF, Dow Chemicals, LG Chem, ConocoPhillips, Banner Chemicals Limited and Sinopec. In line with this, the report includes required details on sales spectrum of each of these enterprises, their market tactics to maintain foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.



This apart, the market analysis also highlights of the challenges that are expected to hamper the industry

growth foreseeable period.



