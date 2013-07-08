Xyngular Announces the Launch of Its New Xyng Enhanced Formula

Lehi, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Xyngular, a Utah-based company that offers a variety of top-quality supplements at affordable prices, has just announced the launch of its new Xyng Enhanced Formula. Made from extracts of pure natural herbal compounds as well as several types of vitamins and minerals, Xyng was designed to help increase physical energy and mental energy, as well as suppress appetite while accelerating the metabolism. Xyng is available at Dietonliner.com, a website that specializes in selling the Xyngular products.



As many people know quite well, just getting through an average day can be extremely challenging. In order to take care of their work and household responsibilities, many people rely on stimulants like coffee or energy drinks. While these beverages can provide men and women with short boosts of energy, after awhile they will feel tired again.



This is where a high quality supplement like the newly-enhanced Xyng can be extremely helpful. While the original Xyng was a top-notch product, the enhanced form was designed to be even more effective and efficient. Its combination of ingredients help to support and increase body energy, helping the person who takes it to feel energetic for the entire day. As a bonus, Xyng has been found to help promote both a good mood and a feeling of well-being.



As an article on the Dietonliner website explained, the Xyngular Scientific Advisory Board worked hard to create a product that takes into account the most recent nutritional science along with the feedback of Xyngular’s top-notch distributors. The resulting enhanced Xyng product contains a variety of ingredients that can have a positive impact on health. For example, Xyng includes Dicaffeine Malate, which the article notes can help to increase energy levels, improve mental focus and accelerate thermogenesis. It also contains Coleus Forskohlii Extract, which helps to increase the production of insulin and helps with fat burning. Rev-PEA, another ingredient, also is an advanced fat burner and helps to boost the mood without any unpleasant side effects like nervousness or jitters. Green Coffee Extract also helps to improve fat burning while providing increased energy and appetite control, the article noted.



In the short time the newly-enhanced version of Xyng has been available through the Dietonliner website, the reviews from customers have been overwhelmingly positive.



“The enhanced Xyng is phenomenal. My energy from just one new Xyng sustains me all day,” wrote Shan Wattnem in a review.



“It gives me such great appetite control, with no cravings for sugar and a feeling of being satisfied. It allows me to make thoughtful choices about what and when I eat.”



Freddy Elias, another reviewer, wrote that the newly-enhanced Xyng helps him feel more positive.



“It’s a much better appetite suppressant, and gives me more mood elevation throughout the day,” he noted.



About Xyngular

Xyngular, a company based in Utah, was launched in late 2009. Since then, it has helped many people lose weight quickly and easily with its line of natural weight loss supplements. The company is now a leader in the fitness and health industry. The products sold by Xyngular help to cleanse the body and boost the metabolism and do not require strict diet and exercise programs in order to be effective. Xyngular also offers a full 100 percent guarantee on its products. For more information, please visit http://www.dietonliner.com