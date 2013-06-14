Xyngular Products Now Available on the Canadian Weight Loss Market

Lehi, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- The thought of losing unwanted pounds quickly is tempting, but for many people, losing weight can be extremely difficult. As a result, some individuals opt to use weight loss supplements to reach their health goals.



For many years, DietOnliner.com has been the number one source for dieters looking to buy diet supplements. The company, which is an independent distributor of Xyngular products, aims to provide its customers with weight loss supplements that are safe and have proven results.



Due to the success of DietOnliner.com in the United States, the company recently announced its decision to start a website that caters to clients in Canada. DietOnliner.com started Xyngular Canada as a way to help their Canadian patrons enjoy a better shopping experience, especially because completely specialized to Canadian customers.



Xyngular Canada offers the same merchandise and services as its United States counterpart. Currently, Xyngular Canada’s weight loss products include Xyng, which provides natural energy for everyday life; Super Fruit Global Blend, which boosts metabolism through a 100-percent healthy blend of fruits; Axion, a probiotic supplement that promotes health; Core4, a series of boosters for fat burning and fitness; and Ignite Fat Burning System, which allows the user to lose eight to 15 pounds in a little over a week.



Xyngular’s products remain popular because they offer dieters long lasting body health, energy, and vitality. Additionally, all of the company’s products are made of all-natural herbal ingredients.



Shoppers who purchase products through Xyngular Canada are entitled to a 30-day money back guarantee. DietOnliner.ca will exchange all products that customers are not 100-percent satisfied with as long as the packages are unopened or re-sealable. Xyngular Canada’s return policy is equally as flexible.



Individuals interested in learning more about Xyngular products in Canada can visit, www.dietonliner.ca, a website where all product information is concentrated. Dietonliner.ca welcomes all questions regarding Xyngular products.



About Xyngular

Xyngular, a company based in Utah, was launched in late 2009. Since then, it has helped many people lose weight quickly and easily with its line of natural weight loss supplements. The company is now a leader in the fitness and health industry. The products sold by Xyngular help to cleanse the body and boost the metabolism and do not require strict diet and exercise programs in order to be effective. Xyngular also offers a full 100% guarantee on its products. For more information, please visit http://www.dietonliner.ca