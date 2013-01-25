XyngularOnline.com Releases New Xyngular Ultimate Body Transformation Pack for Losing Weight

Lehi, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- XyngularOnline.com has just released the new Xyngular Ultimate Transformation Pack, aimed at helping people lose weight and change their bodies without having to take any drastic measures. Designed and proven to provide individuals with total body transformations in just 29 days, the new pack features a combination of the company’s most effective weight loss products and planning tools, including a Getting Started Guide, an IGNITE Brochure with meal plans and a guide for days one through eight plus another 21-Day Meal Plan and a 21-Day Exercise Plan and Shopping Guide. This package also contains some of the most popular products for losing weight, all of which are from the Core4 package. These include a Superfruit global blend, one Core4 Accelerate, one Core4 Flush, four Core4 Lean products, two Core4 Cheat+ products, two XypStix, one XYNG, one AXION and one shaker cup.



Whether a person wants to lose weight quickly for a special event or they simply want to slim down to boost their self confidence and get healthy, the Xyngular Ultimate Transformation Pack can help them reach their weight loss goals. In fact, the specialized system allows people to lose 8 – 15 pounds in 8 days.



According to XyngularOnline.com, “Xyngular Ultimate Transformation Pack was created to give you a kick during just 29 days and will show you the right and optimal path for losing weight without the need for various radical diets. The basic of the slimming process is to cleanse a person’s body thoroughly, jump start and speed up the metabolism, and of course, provide adequate and healthy nourishment, which is inevitable for the right function of the cells. By merging these three rules, your body will be ready for the perfect transformation.”



The Xyngular Ultimate Transformation Pack provides people with a number of benefits, including suppressing the appetite, increasing energy and endurance, improves concentration, decreases tiredness, detoxifies the body, accelerates the metabolism, heals skin, eliminates up to 25 percent of consumed calories, prevents various sicknesses and ailments, induces the feeling of being full, and much more.



As an added bonus, XyngularOnline.com is looking to reward people who accomplish astonishing results with the Xyngular Ultimate Body Transformation Pack. From now through March 31, 2013, people who finish the 29-day long program can submit their before and after results to receive a free T-shirt. They will also be entered to win the company’s monthly prize of $500 cash plus Xyng samples.



The company will also reward three lucky participants who have shown the most amazing results with a one of three prizes. First place will receive $1,500 cash, a CORE4 Pack and airfare and two nights hotel stay to XYNGFLING 2013. Second place will receive $1,000 cash and a CORE4 Pack. Third place will receive $500 cash and a CORE4 Pack.



With thousands of satisfied clients, customers can rest assured they will be pleased with the company’s range of products. However, if for some reason a person is dissatisfied, the company offers a 100 percent money back guarantee for products returned within 30 days or a 90 percent money back guarantee after 30 days.



For more information about the new Xyngular Ultimate Transformation Pack, visit http://www.xyngularonline.com



About XyngularOnline.com

XyngularOnline.com is an independent distributor of Xyngular. Launched in December 2009, Xyngular is based in American Fork, Utah. The company helps people around the world transform their bodies with their wide range of weight loss, nutrition and energy products. With thousands of satisfied customers around the globe, all of the company’s products are natural and proven effective.