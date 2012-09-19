Yacht Accessories Company New Wave Fabrication Announces a Complete Redesign of Its Website

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- New Wave Fabrication, a Florida-based company that specializes in selling boarding ladders for boats and yachts as well as other products, has just completed a redesign of its website. The newly-launched site, which incorporates some new branding, focuses on marine accessories for boats and yachts.



Since the day it opened for business, New Wave Fabrication has strived to offer its customers the best quality boat and yacht accessories. Over the years, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for selling safe, stylish, stable and durable products that look great and are easy on the budget.



“New Wave features highly competitive pricing on the finest yacht accessories, replacement parts, and customized upgrades on the market,” an article on the newly-redesigned site noted, adding that many stainless steel and aluminum marine products are available in addition to the boat ladders and stairs.



“New Wave Fabrication provides these excellent products and virtually any custom fabrication job for yachts and boats of all shapes and sizes, whether you are renovating a classic yacht or enhancing the leisure factor in your chartered fishing boat.”



The professional staff at New Wave works hard to understand the concerns and requirements of each and every project. Depending on their clients’ existing equipment and unique needs, the employees may suggest a variety of options in both stainless steel and aluminum.



Using the redesigned website is now easier than ever; boat and yacht owners can visit at any time and look through the wide assortment of products. Handy category tabs that are located at the top of the home page allow customers to find the products they are looking for quickly.



For example, people who are in the market for yacht boarding stairs may click on “Yacht Stairs”—this will take them to a section of the site that is devoted to this specific type of product. Detailed information and photos will help customers determine what they need to order for their boat or yacht.



The site also features in-depth and educational articles in the “Product Education” section; this includes a guide to boat stairs as well as a frequently asked question section that answers many of the common inquiries that customers have about the company, its shipping policy, and its products.



About New Wave Fabrication

New Wave Fabrication manufactures premium stairs, ladders and accessories for boats and yachts. New Wave has been fabricating commercial grade marine products in Florida for many years. The company’s website recently underwent a complete overhaul, making it more user-friendly. For more information, please visit http://www.newwavefab.com



New Wave Fabrication

625 Industrial Avenue

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Toll Free: 1-877-628-5501