Yacht Charter Miami Beach, Luxury Yacht Rental Service, Launches New Website and Features

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Yacht Charter Miami Beach by Theodoli Marine Group is the premier yacht rental service for private and corporate charter clients. The company, offering a wide array of additional services, has quickly risen to become the most widely used premier company in Miami Beach. This because founder Francesco Theodoli built his company with qualities like professionalism and consistency in mind.



With over 25 years of experience in the yachting world, he captured the refined experience that many people are looking to achieve. The service comes alongside a fully catered "À la carte" menu, DJ's, masseuses, bartenders, and anything else that one may require.



Thus, it is the ideal choice for any private event, bachelorette party, weddings, Bar Mitzvah, or corporate event. With a fleet of over 48 yachts, Yacht Charter Miami Beach is among the most extensive and most expansive options in the area. As part of an effort to re-brand the service, Yacht Charter Miami Beach recently unveiled a new website. Alongside their renewed services, this new website is the next step in the high-quality and luxurious enjoyment that Yacht Charter Miami Beach is known for.



Interested individuals can utilize the website to learn everything that the service has to offer. The many yachts are available in their fleet to the various destinations and amenities they offer; the website is the perfect online hub.



Francesco Theodoli hopes that their new services and website will receive positive feedback from their clients, new and old. Having always worked to offer a level of elegance and luxury not found elsewhere, he is known for walking the extra step to ensure the maximum satisfaction from all his clients.



About Yacht Charter Miami Beach

Yacht Charter Miami Beach specializes in boat and yacht charters in Miami, Miami Beach, the Bahamas, Florida Keys, and Cuba. Their services range from half-day charters, full-day or term charters. Designed to cater to many occasions and events, Yacht Charter Miami Beach is the one-stop-shop for one's yacht rental needs. Their service includes events organized for business, corporate retreats, pleasure, commercial shoots, and video productions, or any gathering. The sort of events they cater ranges from a simple day of vacation on one of their 48 yachts to an extensive South Florida Keys and the Bahamas tour, while spending extraordinary times with family and friends or bachelor or bachelorette parties, weddings, wedding receptions, evening cruises or dinner parties, Bar Mitzvah or Bat Mitzvah. For more information: http://chartermiamibeach.com