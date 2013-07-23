Yacht Charters in Miami, Inc Offers a New Means to Spend a Bachelor or Bachelorette Party

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Yacht Charters in Miami, Inc, an established yacht charter and boat rental company in Miami, is now offering future brides and grooms with a new and exciting way to spend a bachelor or bachelorette party. With the advent of their bachelor party onboard a Miami Yacht Charter, you can now enjoy a vibrant and unforgettable bachelor or bachelorette party like no other. Aside from providing a unique and exciting way to spend stag party, their boat rentals and yacht charters are also very affordable. For more information about Yacht Charters in Miami, Inc’s stag parties and boat rentals, make sure to call them a 305-490-0049 or visit their website, http://www.chartersinmiami.com/.



For people who are soon to be married, having a bachelor or bachelorette party is truly one of the best ways to end your days as a single individual. Basically, it is a party held for an engaged person before he or she enters marriage. Often labeled as the last night of freedom, the bachelor party is a unique celebration that is usually organized by the best man of the groom. The bachelorette party, on the other hand, is primarily planned by the maid of honor as well as the other friends of the bride. For the most part, bachelor parties entail hiring a stripper as well as the mass consumption of alcohol.



While a bachelor or bachelorette party is an exciting way to spend the last night of freedom, it has become fairly predictable and boring for the past ten years. To a great extent, engaged people already know what to expect from their bachelor or bachelorette parties, making these parties less exciting than they should be. Luckily for you and other engaged people in Miami, Yacht Charters in Miami, Inc has come up with a solution to make bachelor and bachelorette parties more fun and intriguing.



Yacht Charters in Miami, Inc’s bachelor party onboard a Miami Yacht Charter, as the name implies, is basically a bachelor’s party that would take you and your buddies on a cruise ride off the beautiful coast of Miami for a day. With this bachelor party, you will leave South Beach with the wind in your hair, and ready to celebrate everything it means to be a single woman or man with few responsibilities for one last day.



For the most part, these bachelor or bachelorette parties are held on Princess Chelsea, Yacht Charters in Miami, Inc’s most popular Yacht. As one of the company’s premier Yachts and boats, Princess Chelsea features a spacious flybridge and cockpit area as well as sunpads on the flybridge and bow, so you can relax and tan your skin in the tropical sun of Florida. On top of that, the yacht comes with a ski as well as kayak and snorkeling gears for those who want to experience Florida’s pristine and blue waters.



Princess Chelsea showcases a sophisticated sound system where you can plug your iPod and crank up your favorite music. With their sound system, rest assured that you will get the best quality of music from your bachelor party.



