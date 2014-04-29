Yacht Industry in China and Middle East 2014 Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- China yacht industry 2014



Executive Summary



While North America is globally the largest yacht market followed by Europe, China is the most important emerging yacht market. It is projected that the number of leisure boats and yachts in the country will reach 100,000 by 2020 from a mere 3,000 in 2012. The market in 2020 will be worth approximately USD 8.16 billion. The demand for small and medium-sized yachts will increase significantly in the country in coming years.



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China has been making news in the global yacht industry. The year 2013 saw two leading global yacht companies being taken over by Chinese business houses. Dalian Wanda Group acquired control of Sunseeker International and the Weichai Group acquired a controlling stake in the Ferretti Group.



Abundant supply of labour and low cost of raw materials is making China the new preferred manufacturing hub for yachts. This supported by increasing number of high net worth individuals and favourable regulations has spiked global interest in the countrys yacht market.



Why should the report be purchased?



The report Assessment of the China yacht industry 2014 highlights key drivers of and trends emerging in Chinas yacht industry. The Initiatives and performance of key international and domestic players including Brunswick Boat Group, Sunseeker International, Ferretti Group, Azimut Benetti, Sunbird Yacht Manufacturing Co. And Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited has been presented. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been examined. The report contains latest industry leaders verbatim.



Middle East yacht industry 2014



Executive Summary



The Middle East is the most important superyacht (40 metres and above) market globally. The area has the highest propensity to buy a superyacht at approximately 48%, which means that close to 50% of the wealthy residents are exploring the acquisition of this status symbol. This propensity to buy is greater than any other place worldwide.



While conventionally, Western Europe and North America are the major markets for superyachts, the large number of ultra-high net worth individuals present in these regions makes the Middle East an interesting yacht market. Azzam, the largest yacht in the world as well as approximately a third of the other 200 largest yachts internationally are owned by the citizens of the Middle East.



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Why should the report be purchased?



The report Assessment of the Middle East yacht industry 2014 highlights key drivers of and trends emerging in the Middle East yacht industry. The Initiatives and performance of key players including Bombardier, Gulfstream has been presented. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been examined. The report contains latest industry leaders verbatim.



Research methodology and delivery time



Smart Research Insights has conducted in depth secondary research to arrive at key insights. Data collected from key public industry sources and publications has been scanned and analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments which impact the sector dynamics have been captured and used to support the research hypothesis.



The report is available as single-site single-user license. The delivery time for the electronic version of the report is 5 business days as each copy undergoes thorough quality check and is updated with the most recent information available. The dispatch time for hard copies is approximately 8 business days, as each hard copy is custom printed for the client.



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