Yachtico Launches Successful Boat Rental Search Engine Into the United States Market

05/31/2013 -- The yachting lifestyle has long been associated with the elite classes of society, and has held a special romanticism for those who see the carefree existence from the shoreline. However, as with most things in modern society, the experience is now available to a much wider range of people. Thanks to yacht leasing, individuals can enjoy a holiday upon a luxury vessel without having break the bank. Yachtico offers a market leading search engine service aiming to connect those seeking yacht rentals with the very best providers.



The site was originally developed to provide Caribbean yacht charter, but after extensive product research soon discovered that the demand for yacht rentals stretched far further. Soon they included Mediterranean boat rental, and continued to expand until they had worldwide coverage with over 15,000 boats available.



The site uses a simple search function that allows users to search by boat type, location or keyword. The homepage has a featured boats bar showing some of the best yachts available, and a featured destination section for some of the hottest, lesser known yachting destinations. All yacht results come with location information, feature list, high quality imagery and clear rates.



A spokesperson for Yachtico explained, “We have done extensive product development research in the USA, China, Russia, Poland, Turkey, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and Chile, so we are truly a global brand when it comes to connecting yacht lease businesses with customers. Our service hopes to be highly compatible with international users, including extensive language support so no matter where customers are, they will be able to connect to a yacht provider in their ideal destination. Users can find motorboats, yachts, catamarans, houseboats and more through our matching service, and can view the results by quality or cost.”



About Yachtico

Yachtico has developed an international search engine for Boat & Yacht Charter, allowing users to find a charter yacht or a sailing boat for rent quickly and easily. The company is a large platform that connects people who wish to rent or charter boats with fleet operators, agencies and boat owners. The search engine also helps charter boat operators gain simple, quick and inexpensive acquisition of new customers through our website. Yachtico bring boat seekers and providers together. For more information, please visit: http://www.yachtico.com