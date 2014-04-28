Yacon Root Capsules Helps Consumers Lose Weight Without Side Effects

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Orlando, Florida – Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Yacon Root Capsules have helped consumers naturally lose weight without side effects. Several consumers reported that their use of the weight loss supplement helped them lose some extra pounds within two to three weeks.



Yacon Root Capsules is made in the USA in a GMP certified facility. 100% pure and gluten-free, it possesses the benefits of the plant yacon, a plant commonly found in the Andean mountains in South America. Its active ingredient is FOS, a natural sweetener which the body does not have the ability to metabolize. Because of its high FOS content, it may curb appetite, improve digestive health, and increase metabolism, which all contribute to natural and safe weight loss.



Moreover, the benefits of the weight loss supplement have been experienced by its consumers. One consumer reported to have lost seventeen pounds in three weeks, while another consumer reported to have lost six pounds in ten days. The results of the weight loss supplement may differ from one consumer to another, though. Just like any supplement, its use should be combined with healthy lifestyle.



“I always incorporate eating healthy and a regular exercise routine to any weight loss venture I have tried. This pill really worked for me. I just take one pill like 30-45 mins even an hour before I eat a larger meal. I do usually have two larger meals in the day with little healthy snacks throughout the day. I am not sure how it is that Yacon Root works, but it does. I feel like my digestion has been regulated (better than with Activia) and it has definitely boosted my metabolism. The crazy thing is I actually feel much more full when I eat now. So after 3 weeks I have now lost 17 pounds and 5 inches.” – Emma Mason, Choice Nutrition Supplements Yacon Root Capsules Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com