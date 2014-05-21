Yacon Root Extract: A Weight Loss Aid Rich in Antioxidants, Increases Metabolism and Curbs Appetite

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- People who take healthy diets and work out to lose weight know that even though this combination is a sure way of losing weight sometimes losing weight effectively and quickly requires more than just exercise and diets. Weight loss supplements provide the nudge in the right direction that enhances and speeds up the weight loss process. Nevertheless it is vital that people who wish to use weight loss supplements choose the right type of product for the most effective results. Yacon Root Extract supplements such as BioGanix Pure Yacon Root Extract Premium 1000 have been making waves in the weight loss industry as an effective weight loss aid.



The highly popular weight loss assistance ingredient, the Yacon root, has witnessed an outpouring of popularity after it was featured on the popular health program. On the show, the celebrity doctor introduced and discussed in length the yacon benefits. The yacon root extract is predominantly used as a weight loss aid and also offers many other health benefits to the users other than melting away the fat.



BioGanix, a trusted name in the world of natural supplement manufacturing, has introduced a premium Yacon root extract product under the name of “Pure Organic Yacon Root Extract Premium 1000”. The supplement has been made using only certified organic Yacon extract; the vegan capsules contain raw yacon root extract that has been carefully obtained and made into a supplement which keeps the nutritional integrity of the weight loss ingredient unharmed and it has been manufactured in USA in GMP certified and FDA Approved facilities.



There are also many other yacon root products available in the market today and a close comparison and product research reveals that not all supplement are the same. Yacon Syrup, derived from the tuberous roots of the Yacon Plant which indigenous in Bolivia, Brazil, and Peru, the syrup is used as a natural sweetener which can be substituted as a healthier alternative to sugar because it contains approximately 50% FOS or Fructooligosacharides that does not increase blood glucose levels.



Also the high fiber content keeps users feeling fuller for longer and help with digestive problems. To be effective it is vital that a Yacon Root supplement holds the right strength of active compounds which cause weight loss. Each Pill of Pure Organic Yacon Root Extract Premium 1000 contains 500mg of Organic Yacon Root Extract per serving.



About BioGanix

BioGanix is a producer of natural, healthy and safe health and fitness supplements. Fortunately, BioGanix Pure Organic Yacon Root Extract Premium is currently on offer for an exclusive reduced price. To avail the offer please visit: http://www.amazon.com/BioGanixTM-Organic-Extract-Premium-Capsules/dp/B00HKFFKM6



To learn more about BioGanix visit their website: http://bioganix.com



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