Yacon Root Extract Continues to Be the Top Choice for Individuals Aiming to Lose Weight

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The case of obesity, a health condition characterized by being massively overweight is rapidly increasing according to the US National Census. It is a medical problem that affects all ages. A lot of factors are considered to be the chief causes of being obese and overweight. These include the excessive intake of calories, lack of exercise or physical activity, genes, and other environmental factors. This growing medical condition can pose financial and health dilemmas. Thus, this scenario needs to be addressed by the country. In lieu of this crisis, ever since Yacon Root Extract, a food supplement that may promote weight loss, was discovered it had become the number one supplement preferred by many to dissolve excess fats.



The roots of the Yacon plant were processed to produce this syrup that can potentially promote weight loss. The Yacon plant is also known as Smallanthus sonchifolius. It naturally grows in the mountains of South America. The plant has since then been utilized in the field of traditional medicine for hundreds of years now in South America. Traditional indigenous people in those areas consider it to have exceptional medical properties in aiding to reduce the risks of being overweight and obese.



The Yacon root extract contains an active ingredient called Fructooligosaccharides. It is a type of glucose molecule that is linked together in an intricate way. This intricacy makes it harder for the digestive system to identify its complex structure. Even if these sugars trigger the taste buds, the body will not be able to ingest them. Therefore, it can be utilized as an alternative for sugar. When the sugar comes in contact with the friendly pathogens in the stomach, they can produce fatty acids that have anti-obesity effects. It also reduces excessive and unnecessary appetite brought about by hunger pangs.



The pure yacon root extract is a product that was manufactured and distributed by Choice Nutrition Supplements, a company based exclusively in the USA. This product has active ingredients that may increase fat absorption without any diet modification.



“Yacon root extract has been a triumphant breakthrough in finding ways to lose weight. With the aid of modern science, the effects of Fructooligosaccharides particles from the yacon roots have been used to increase metabolism, suppresses appetite, and improve digestion for obese clients wishing to cut down their weight.” - Dr. Mehmet Oz, Cardiovascular Institute & Complementary Medicine Program at NY Presbyterian



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com