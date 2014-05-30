Yacon Root Extract Hailed as a Breakthrough in Decreasing Body Weight in Individuals Having High Blood Pressure

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Orlando, Florida - One of the major issues in the United States according to its National Census is the growing number of people suffering from hypertension. This medical problem needs to be under control as soon as possible to maintain a healthy society.According to the Framingham Heart Study, excessive body weight is one of the major risk factors for individuals to develop hypertension. Approximately 26% of the new cases of hypertension in men and 28% of women have been found out to be also suffering from uncontrolled weight gain. These fatty tissues in the body of obese patients have contributed in increasing vascular resistance resulting to increased blood pressure. Thus, health and fitness society have encouraged the use of Yacon Root Extract as a supplement to help people with hypertension associated with obesity burn down excess fats.



The roots of the Yacon plant from the high mountains of the Andes have been utilized in traditional medicine for hundreds of years. Its extracts contain low sugar and a number of calories resulting to decreased appetite to the people taking it. Thus, it can cause weight loss for individuals wishing to get rid of extra fats in their body.



Fructooligosaccharides are particles that can be derived from the roots of a yacon plant. Aside from enhancing the amount of sugar in a food, it is also used as a pre-biotic when it comes in contact with friendly microbes in the stomach. This “friendly beneficial bacteria are called microbiotas”, said Kelly A. Tappenden, Ph.D., Kraft Foods Human Nutrition Professor. It has also been found out that Fructooligosaccharides can cause reduction of food intake by interfering with the appetite, thus resulting to increased satiety and rate of weight loss. This suggests that the appetite suppressant is potentially effective.



The US exclusively based, FDA and GMP registered company named Choice Nutrition Supplements have discovered the Yacon Root Extract . It is a pure and gluten free product which can help its users experience weight loss and avoid the negative effects caused by obesity and hypertension.



“Are you looking for means to shed off excess weight? Well, the newest discovery of a product for weight loss is now available in the market. It has been found out recently that it may help people lose weight without even changing their diet or exercise. This world class supplement is called Yacon Root Extract.” - Dr. Mehmet Oz, Cardiovascular Institute & Complementary Medicine Program at NY Presbyterian



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com