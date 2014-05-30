Yacon Root Extract Introduced in the Market as a Potent Weight Loss Supplement to Combat Diabetes

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Diabetes is a disease that affects millions of Americans every year. A primary code in the management of people with diabetes has been the instruction to lose weight. This is due the fact that losing weight has a lot of advantages that have been accepted in the field of health care. The American Chemical Society recently concluded that there are a lot of potential benefits can be achieved by diabetic patients if they lose weight. In connection to this, the alternative medicine Yacon Root Extract has been popular lately in many pharmaceutical establishments according to the US National Census. Therefore, with the help of Yacon Root Extract , weight loss and prevention of diabetes may be achieved. This is due to the fact that weight loss is a dynamic process that needs intensive conditioning and medication.



A plant named Yacon refers to Smallanthus Sonchifolius, a type of vegetable that is similar to a potato. It is a natural food product located in South America. Syrup extracted from the roots of this plant is used as an alternative for sugar.



Fructooligosaccharide, a chemical compound found on the yacon plant is composed of fructose molecules. It is a type of starch that the human body cannot digest. This undigested sugar will be used to feed the bacteria in the stomach, making it like a pro-biotic element. Consequently it decreases any unnecessary appetite thus contributing to regulated weight loss.



The company Choice Nutrition Supplements, a US based, GMP accredited and FDA registered organization is the maker of this natural weight loss supplement. Yacon Root Extract works by suppressing the appetite and increasing metabolism in the body. In addition, it helps reduce blood glucose and it also cuts down bad cholesterol levels, hence promoting overall health.



“Yacon Syrup Extract is helping overweight individuals lose weight by giving a boost to their metabolism. This is by far the most promising weight loss supplement in the market.” - Mike Roizen, MD, co-author of 4 #1 New York Times best sellers: the YOU series.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com