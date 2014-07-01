Yacon Syrup Becomes Top Recommendation Against Weight Loss

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- More and more people are now are becoming health aware and are seeking for ways to lose weight if not maintain the figure that they already have. One of the ways in order to keep unwanted weight off is using alternative sweeteners. According to various researches, high sugar intake which includes eating food such as chocolate, cakes, ice cream could be one of the reasons of unwanted weight gain. Today, health experts are exploring ways to enjoy sweets without the danger of eating too much sugar. One of the most popular alternative sweeteners today is Yacon Syrup.



Yacon Syrup contains FOS (fructooligosaccharides). This substance is responsible for the sweet aroma and flavor of the Yacon Syrup. Despite its sweetness it doesn’t contain high levels of calories compared to traditional sweeteners. Moreover, since the body couldn’t breakdown FOS, it doesn’t stay in the body but rather excreted by the digestive system thus helping you stay away from unwanted weight gain. Aside from that, it was also found out that Yacon Syrup could greatly help you have a normal bowel movement which could also help your body overall.



More and more health experts and fitness coaches are recommending the use of Yacon Syrup on various food delicacies especially pastries. It has also become the sweetener of choice for patients diagnosed with Diabetes. For people to enjoy the weight loss and health benefits of Yacon Syrup , they are advised to take three teaspoons of it every day. They may also make use of it as an alternative to sugar or other sweeteners, which would help reduce the amount of sugar in their diet.



“I use this as my sweetener for everything. This syrup can be used in baking and cooking, on top of oatmeal, etc. I use it like honey in yogurt and on toast and in my coffee. It is very tasty and very healthy. A little bit goes a long way. There are clinical trials proving that it aids in weight loss with the most significant change being the decrease in the waist line. Although it is very sweet it does not affect blood sugar levels. Because of the fact that it doesn't affect blood sugar levels (which can play havoc on ones energy and health), it is a great find and will remain my choice for sweeteners. That alone is a big step toward better health. Good customer service. The company stands behind this product with a 100% money back guarantee” – Becp, Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Yacon Syrup User



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



