Yacon Syrup Is Good for Weight Loss, Reports ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Yacon syrup has recently been featured on TV and recommended by a well known TV doctor because it has been found to be good for weight loss.



Yacon syrup is derived from the root of the Yacon plant in South America, and whilst many people may not own any of this syrup, it may be worth using it instead of honey or maple syrup, for example, because of its weight loss benefits.



According to this latest article from ENetHealth.com, there was a clinical study carried out in 2009 whereby a group of women were given yacon syrup every day for 120 days, and the end result is that they each lost an average of 33 pounds (with an average waist reduction of 4 inches) during this time.



Furthermore in a more recent experiment, the results of which were announced on TV earlier this week, a group of 60 volunteers were asked to consume yacon syrup with or before each of their meals each day (over a period of 4 weeks), and out of the 40 people that managed to do this for the whole 4 weeks, 29 managed to successfully lose weight (with 14 women losing more than 5 pounds).



The average weight loss in this clinical study was 2.9 pounds, with an average reduction in waist size of 1.9 inches, which is pretty impressive in just 4 weeks.



Commenting on these results, a spokesperson for ENetHealth.com said:



"A lot of people, myself included, may not be too familiar with yacon syrup, but it would appear to have some genuine weight loss properties based on these two clinical studies because both groups of people managed to lose a decent amount of weight."



"Not only that, but it also offers some additional health benefits as well because by supporting your probiotic bacteria it helps to aid digestion, whilst also helping to regulate blood sugar levels as well."



Anybody that would like to learn more about why yacon syrup is good for weight loss, or would like to find out where to buy yacon syrup, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/yacon-syrup-for-weight-loss/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health, beauty and weight loss, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.