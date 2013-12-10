Yacon Syrup That Is All Natural and Affordable Is Now Available from Root and Sprout

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Root and Sprout, a company that features high quality and all-natural weight loss products, has just launched its new yacon syrup product. According to an article on the company’s website, yacon syrup has been found in research and clinical studies to have a positive effect on weight loss, and has even been referred to as the “Metabolism Game Changer.”



The timing for the launch of the pure yacon syrup for weight loss could not be any better; the new year is just around the corner, and many people will resolve to lose weight in the upcoming year. Thanks to the pure yacon syrup from Root and Sprout, they can find the help they need to meet their weight loss goals.



Pure yacon syrup is made from a root that resembles a potato. Used for years by Peruvians as a natural food sweetener, yacon extract is naturally high in a substance called Fructooligosaccharide, or FOS, which acts as a prebiotic and helps boost the amount of “skinny bacteria” found in the body. As recent yacon syrup research noted, FOS has been found to help increase the metabolism as well as act as a natural appetite suppressant.



“We wanted to look at the Yacon syrup reviews, research, testimonials and really find the best possible product for our clients,” an article on the Root and Sprout website noted, adding that studies have shown that Yacon really does work to shed pounds.



“Patients saw an average weight loss of 33 pounds and 2 inches off their waist in 4 months along with a drop is LDL (bad) cholesterol without diet or exercise which is off the charts. Not only this but it reduced appetite and there were no side effects.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about pure yacon syrup plus how and why it can have a positive effect on weight loss is welcome to visit the Root and Sprout website at any time; there, they can read in-depth information about the natural syrup. The product is 100 percent guaranteed, does not include any binders or fillers, and shipping costs are free.



About Root and Sprout

Root and Sprout is the leader in all natural weight loss solutions. The company is excited to share the success so many are already having with Yacon Syrup. Just as its name denotes, Root and Sprout provides things that come from Mother Nature that work with the body, helping people to feel and look better. After over 5 years in the health and wellness business, the founders look forward to hearing about their customers’ success. For more information, please visit http://rootandsprout.com/yacon-syrup-dr-ozs-metabolism-game-changer/