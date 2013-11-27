YaconSyrup-Reviews.com Publishes Yacon Syrup Review and Details Top Suppliers

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The Yacon is a root vegetable not dissimilar to the sweet potato in appearance, a tuberous root that hosts a generous amount of a sap that can be made into a syrup using much the same process as Maple Syrup is created with. The results are however unique from maple syrup or sweet potato and far more potent than either. Yacon Syrup has been used by the Incas for centuries as a treatment for diabetes, digestive issues and most importantly to the modern marketplace, weight loss.



The Yacon Syrup Reviews website features a YouTube video that shows the root in its original form at an indigenous location in Peru, and describes its taste and effects in traditional medicine as well as its application to modern dieting. The site then reviews the documented evidence for Yacon Syrup as a weight loss aid.



It also has information on Yacon Powder alternatives to the syrup, claiming that these powders can be more rapidly and readily absorbed by the body to produce ideal effects for weight loss in particular, while the syrup is better for managing blood sugar. Finally, the site recommends suppliers to ensure buyers are not caught out by cheap imitations.



A spokesperson for Yacon Syrup Reviews explained, “Yacon Syrup is no doubt an amazing supplement for dieting when in its purest and most potent form. However, many providers are cashing in on celebrity Doctor endorsements of the product and its efficacy by creating cheap, watered down versions cut with binders and gelatine to extort money from eager buyers. We provide a list of recommended sellers that we independently review to ensure consumers do not fall prey to these predatory practices. The result is peace of mind for buyers who know they will get the real thing and see real results fast.”



About Yacon Syrup Reviews

Yacon Syrup Reviews is a research firm that evaluates all the possible Yacon Syrup sellers out there including the ones endorsed by celebrity Doctors and products featured on TV. Their website is a resource center for the benefits of Yacon Syrup and its effectiveness as a remedy for a variety of conditions, and regularly updates with the latest trends in its use as well as medical research. For more information please visit: http://www.yaconsyrup-reviews.com/