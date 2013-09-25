Yad Is Proud to Attend 2013 Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society Conference in Victoria.

Montréal, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- On September 26th, Yad will be proudly attending the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society Conference in Victoria. A gathering of the top minds in reproductive technology and science, this conference will be the 59th installment of the premier professional organization speaking on the behalf of reproductive health and fertility. Yad is excited to contribute to this gathering, helping to bring the most up-to-date advances in the science to application and fruition.



The theme of the event, held at the Empress Victoria Fairmont Hotel, will be about Quality and Safety. Promising to be an informative and engaging discussion about today’s challenges facing fertility for both males and females, Yad is excited to embark upon new understandings in male and female fertility, while also presenting advancements of their own. Among these advancements will be a new Fertil-Pro for Men formula based on new findings regarding oxidative stress. This formula features L-Carnitine, an antioxidant which helps to prevent cellular damage to sperm cells and has been approved by Health Canada is a natural vitamin supplement. With a combination of several other natural and potent antioxidants, Fertil-Pro Men + L-Carnitine is engineered to combat oxidative degeneration in adult males.



Founded in 1954 as the Canadian Society for the Study of Fertility, The Society Conference was founded by a small group of physicians whose primary practice and research centered on the challenges in human fertility for both male and female. Today with a membership of over 400 obstetricians, gynecologists, urologists, nurses and other health care professionals from every province, the Society has members from all over the world. Yad is proud to attend this event with hopes of expanding conversation and inspiring collaboration amongst all health-care professionals.



Yad’s products have been specifically formulated through the guidance of the top minds in reproductive health. Aiming to be as cutting-edge as possible, Yad always seeks to find ways to improve. Whether it is through increased chances of conception or post-conceptional health, Yad brings advances to the forefront in every product.



About Yad

Yad-Tech is a Montreal-based research and development company focused on improving lifestyles through the promotion of healthier diets and attention to good habits. Dedicated to health improvements, their supplements and health products are top-notch solutions to nutritional deficiencies in the market.