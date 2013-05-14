Yad-Tech Announces a New Addition to the Fertil Pro for Women Line, Now Formulated with Vitamin D3

Montréal, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Studies have shown that vitamin D deficient women are less likely to conceive a child. According to several reports, fertility is no longer an issue that plagues specific genders. As the reproductive sciences continue to advance with the aim of increasing reproductive potential, studies suggest that taking a proactive approach toward promoting a healthier lifestyle is beneficial. In the wake of these new studies, Yad-Tech, a research and development company based in Montreal is proud to introduce a new formula for the Fertil Pro line of fertility supplements, Fertil Pro Women + vitamin D3.



With a unique and all-natural blend of vitamins and minerals, Fertil Pro for Women + vitamin D3 is scientifically formulated to reduce oxidative stress and increase female reproductive potential. As with other Fertil Pro products, Fertil Pro for Women + vitamin D3 is fully approved by Health Canada as a vitamin and mineral supplement (NPN 80035639) and it can be purchased without a prescription.



In the wake of recent studies showing that North American women are vitamin D deficient, potentially reducing their fertility potential, Fertil Pro for Women + vitamin D3 hopes to help combat this issue through a proactive approach. “We are constantly reviewing new scientific research to provide cutting-edge solutions that will improve the fertility potential of both genders,” says Yohann Abitbol, co-founder of Yad-Tech.



