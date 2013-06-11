Yad-Tech Announces Release of PROGESTIA: The New Prenatal Supplement

Montréal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Staying at the cutting edge of fertility health, Yad-Tech is pleased to introduce its new product PROGESTIA—a prenatal supplement for women formulated to meet the needs of pregnancy. Staying consistent with Yad-Tech’s trend of providing all-natural supplements, Progestia should prove to be another bright step in Yad-Tech’s campaign for all-natural and available reproductive enhancement.



PROGESTIA is the only product on the market to combine vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids all into one softgel. Formulated with 300 mg of Decosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and 70 mg of Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EHA), Progestia works to improve the cerebral, cognitive and immune functions of the unborn child, while reducing the risks of a premature birth.



Combined with different vitamins, minerals and nutrients, Progestia assists in the development of a child even at their embryonic stages. Progestia is designed to help with the growth of bone and fetal tissue, improve blood flow and organ function, and enhance immune and thyroid functions while working to increase the chance of a safer and healthier delivery.



By only using ingredients essential for child development, Progestia should be taken throughout the embryonic and pre-natal stages of pregnancy. One bottle of Progestia comes with 90 softgels with a recommended dosage of 1 per day preferably at night.



About Yad-Tech

Yad-Tech is a Montreal-based research and development company focused on improving lifestyles through the promotion of healthier diets and attention to good habits. Dedicated to health improvements, their supplements and health products serve to treat nutritional deficiencies.