Yael Aharoni Launches New EBook for Kids - Karen's Colorful Trip

Yael Aharoni, the author of #1 best seller - "Lucky The Forgetful Puppy" today announced the release of her latest offering – "Karen's Colorful Trip". The book is a part of the series of eBooks by Yael dedicated to children and has the same illustration quality and deep colors for which her other books are well renowned.



Speaking on the occasion, Yael said, “I am extremely excited to announce the launch of my latest eBook – Karen’s colorful trip.” She further added, “The eBook contains a short story that is charming and uplifting and helps young kids understand the importance of animals and our environment along with that of making friends and savoring in the amusements of lovely weather.”



The 25 page book generated huge response soon after the launch and the very first hour saw the sales figures toppling the 100 mark. If experts of the field are to be believed, the book is looking good to become another number one seller by the author.



Moshe Ziv, a buyer of the book said, “This delightful children's book is the third in a series of appealing and pleasing books to children, as well as, their parents, or grandparents. In this charming story, Karen shows empathy and love to small animals in her neighborhood while walking in the park. The children listening to the story, or reading it, may identify with Karen and her caring attitude towards small animals. By using Yael Aharoni's books, parents, grandparents and care givers have the opportunity to consistently read to the child attractive stories with beautiful drawings that, also, have an educational value.”



Sources confirmed that the eBook is a story about a little girl named Karen who goes out for a walk in the park and meets different animals who wish to join her.



About Yael Anaroni

Yael Anaroni is a children’s book writer based in Israel who has written multiple story books till date. She is a mother of two and believes in books imparting knowledge and eloquence, while enriching the language.



