YallaSafar.com Launches Site Catering to Visitors to the Middle East, Asia and Africa

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- YallaSafar.com has launched a travel search engine and deal-finder aimed at the Middle East, North Africa, and West Asian markets. YallaSafar, which translates from Arabic to "Let's Go Travel," consolidates travel deals from around the region and enables visitors to purchase travel with its hundreds of travel partners. While the site is primarily in English-language, it is among the first sites in the world to offer full Arabic-language hotel booking capability.



The company has developed technology partnerships that enable its visitors to search hundreds of travel options with a single search. Furthermore, the company finds and consolidates cheap travel deals with its YallaSafar Top 10 Deals, released periodically to its email subscribers and social media followers on Facebook and Twitter. The site features cheap travel deals from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The site also features a travel blog with tips on finding low prices, commentary on travel industry news that affects customers in the Middle East, North Africa, and West Asia regions, and travel trends.



With travel directories for local cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, and others, the company seeks to bring travel resources directly into the hands of its clients. Emphasizing the vast potential of the Middle East, North Africa, and West Asian travel deals market, founder Muhammad Sahlan said "YallaSafar.com was built to serve Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE with cheap travel deals and superior online booking technology. Our service links our users up with thousands of travel suppliers, including cheap flights, discount hotels, and online travel agencies. Our goal is to save our clients’ time & money. Our team has decades of online travel experience, and we are bringing our resources together to create a simply better online travel booking experience for the Middle East."



About YallaSafar.com

YallaSafar.com is an online travel search engine and travel deals consolidator featuring deals from travel suppliers and agencies such as: British Airways, KLM, Lufthansa, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, FlyDubai, AirArabia, Egypt Air, Marriott, Jumeirah, Expedia, Zuji, and many more. Founded in 2011, the site aims to give visitors the lowest prices and most complete coverage of global airlines, hotels, and car hire companies anywhere.



YallaSafar is one of the first online travel booking engines to offer hotel bookings in a fully Arabic-language interface. Its YallaSafar Top 10 Deals service brings cheap travel deals directly to customers throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and West Asian markets. The site can be accessed and can create travel bookings from six continents worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.yallasafar.com/