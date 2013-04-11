Yamgo Launch Several Popular Bollywood TV Channels on Facebook

Swansea, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Last week, Yamgo TV announced the release of their new Facebook app which allows users to watch live and linear TV channels across six different genres, one of them being Bollywood. Yamgo’s Bollywood channel line-up includes premium, top tier Indian entertainment brands including Zee TV, B4U, Bollywood Hungama, 9XM, Sony SAB and Sahara One.



Bollywood is the world’s largest film industry and produces more than 1,000 films a year. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan are some of the most desired and influential people in India making Bollywood a powerful and lucrative business with a dedicated, mass following.



Ian Mullins, CEO and founder of Yamgo TV said, “There are over three million people on Facebook with a specific interest in Bollywood and the Yamgo app provides exceptional- quality Bollywood programming which is one of the reasons why we have seen such a dramatic growth of installs in such a short space of time. In just over a week we have reached 20,000 installs of the app and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.”



The Facebook app is the most recent addition to the Yamgo TV network. Currently, Yamgo airs over 100 live and linear TV channels across platforms including mobile and desktop websites and smartphone apps for Nokia, Android and iPhone. Yamgo TV has over 20 Bollywood channels including ten of the biggest brands such as those mentioned earlier. Yamgo also provides over five Bollywood movie channels and receives over 35 million views per month making it one of the largest Bollywood entertainment providers in the world.



Viewers can watch Bollywood TV by installing the Yamgo Facebook app by visiting http://www.yamgo.com and opting to login with Facebook. Mobile phone users can visit http://www.yamgo.mobi or download the Yamgo app for Nokia, Android or iPhone .



About Yamgo

Yamgo is a mobile TV network that delivers live television and video clips to mobile phones worldwide. Enjoyed by millions of viewers across the globe, Yamgo allows consumers to watch TV for free on almost any mobile device and share the experience with friends. Some of the biggest brands worldwide including Sony, RT, Fashion TV and many more use Yamgo’s unique and end-to-end mobile TV solution to ingest, host, manage, optimise, deliver and monetise live TV and video on any IP enabled device.



Yamgo's technology platform has been designed to maximise the compatibility across networks and phones. It does this by dynamically adapting video streams to address the different needs of more than 10,000 mobile devices and networks from 2.5G, 3G and 4G to Wi-Fi and broadband. Yamgo delivers the experiences of live television, primetime programming and video-on-demand services on all major device platforms including Java, Android, iPhone, iPad, Symbian and more.



Founded in 2005 by Ian Mullins, an expert in mobile TV technology and publishing, Yamgo has evolved from a small team producing made-for-mobile video clips into a developer of carrier grade mobile TV technology, specialising in the delivery of real-time linear TV. His vision is to deliver free live TV and video to mobile phones around the globe and empower consumers with access to their favourite TV shows anytime anywhere. Yamgo has offices in Swansea and London and a team of experts from the mobile, advertising, IT and TV industries.



For more information about Yamgo managed end-to-end services and hosted content delivery technology and solutions, please visit: http://www.yamgo.com



Contact: Harriet Rees

Company: Yamgo TV

Telephone: 01792 614691

Email: ryan@yamgo.com

Website:

http://www.yamgo.com

http://www.yamgo.mobi

Linkedin: Harriet J Rees

Twitter: @YamgoTVpress