Yamgo Mobile TV Takes Makeovers on the Move with the Launch of Beauty TV

Swansea, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- This week Yamgo TV announced the launch of the popular lifestyle channel- Beauty TV on the Yamgo network. The channel, which is dedicated to all things beauty from hair and skincare to make up and beauty events, is the latest addition to a stacked lineup of lifestyle and fashion TV channels.



The CEO of Yamgo, Ian Mullins said, “Beauty TV is a fantastic addition to Yamgo. The channel is perfect for mobile viewing because it consists of many short segments offering tips and guidance for all things related to beauty. Our viewers can tune in, get inspiration for a new style and watch a how-to video on their phone, which means quick and easy access to great beauty guidance at the touch of a button. This makes Beauty TV perfect for mobile viewing because it delivers instant gratification.”



Beauty TV is the world’s only 24/7 beauty network. It provides tips and tricks from industry professionals such as John Paul Dejoria who was co-founder of Paul Mitchell Systems hair care range and also Laura Stone who specializes in beauty treatments such as Botox and other plastic surgery.



Viewers of Beauty TV can also expect to see in-depth coverage of hair and make-up trends from events such as Fashion Week, film premieres and award ceremonies including the Oscars. Beauty TV takes a look at the hottest trends of the season and provides a selection of how –to episodes, so viewers can learn how to perfect the styles used by their favourite celebrity icons.



Beauty TV is available to watch for free on Yamgo at www.yamgo.com . Alternatively the Yamgo TV app is available for free download from Google Play , iTunes App Store or the Ovi app store for Nokia .



About Yamgo

Yamgo is a mobile TV network that delivers live television and video clips to mobile phones worldwide. Enjoyed by millions of viewers across the globe, Yamgo allows consumers to watch TV for free on almost any mobile device and share the experience with friends. Some of the biggest brands worldwide including Sony, RT, Fashion TV and many more use Yamgo’s unique and end-to-end mobile TV solution to ingest, host, manage, optimise, deliver and monetise live TV and video on any IP enabled device.



Yamgo's technology platform has been designed to maximise the compatibility across networks and phones. It does this by dynamically adapting video streams to address the different needs of more than 10,000 mobile devices and networks from 2.5G, 3G and 4G to Wi-Fi and broadband. Yamgo delivers the experiences of live television, primetime programming and video-on-demand services on all major device platforms including Java, Android, iPhone, iPad, Symbian and more.



Founded in 2005 by Ian Mullins, an expert in mobile TV technology and publishing, Yamgo has evolved from a small team producing made-for-mobile video clips into a developer of carrier grade mobile TV technology, specialising in the delivery of real-time linear TV. His vision is to deliver free live TV and video to mobile phones around the globe and empower consumers with access to their favourite TV shows anytime anywhere. Yamgo has offices in Swansea and London and a team of experts from the mobile, advertising, IT and TV industries.



For more information about Yamgo managed end-to-end services and hosted content delivery technology and solutions, please visit: www.yamgo.com



