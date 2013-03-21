Yamgo TV Enters the Arena with Game Rush TV

Swansea, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Yamgo TV have just announced the launch of Game Rush TV , a TV Channel dedicated to Video Games available on Yamgo TV via their Desktop TV Website, Mobile Website and Smartphone apps.



Game Rush TV was developed in partnership between Yamgo and Zoomin TV. Zoomin TV is the largest provider of online news videos in Europe, publishing around 200 videos daily in ten different languages.



Game Rush TV delivers a wide selection of gaming entertainment including reviews of games and consoles, features, speedruns and more. Viewers will be able to watch in-game footage from the latest games including Halo 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Tomb Raider and Resident Evil. Game Rush presenters will also investigate and review the features of games consoles like the PS3, XBOX 360 and Wii-U.



Ian Mullins, the founder and CEO of Yamgo said, “TV is becoming more and more diverse. Viewers have specific interests so it’s important to supply these viewers with content which is relevant to them and something they will enjoy. The addition of Game Rush TV to Yamgo could not come at a better time as Yamgo is now available to watch on popular games consoles like the XBOX 360 and PS3 through their respective browsers.”



The launch of Yamgo TV on PS3 and XBOX means that gamers can now easily switch between watching Game Rush TV to playing the games themselves. When they are away from their console, viewers can watch Game Rush TV on their smartphone, tablet or via the mobile website Yamgo.mobi. This includes both the TV channel and a selection of VOD clips.



Game Rush TV is available to watch for free on Yamgo at www.yamgo.com . Alternatively the Yamgo TV app is available for free download from Google Play and the iTunes App Store.



About YAMGO

Yamgo is a mobile TV network that delivers live television and video clips to mobile phones worldwide. Enjoyed by millions of viewers across the globe, Yamgo allows consumers to watch TV for free on almost any mobile device and share the experience with friends. Some of the biggest brands worldwide including Sony, RT, Fashion TV and many more use Yamgo’s unique and end-to-end mobile TV solution to ingest, host, manage, optimise, deliver and monetise live TV and video on any IP enabled device.



Yamgo's technology platform has been designed to maximise the compatibility across networks and phones. It does this by dynamically adapting video streams to address the different needs of more than 10,000 mobile devices and networks from 2.5G, 3G and 4G to Wi-Fi and broadband. Yamgo delivers the experiences of live television, primetime programming and video-on-demand services on all major device platforms including Java, Android, iPhone, iPad, Symbian and more.



Founded in 2005 by Ian Mullins, an expert in mobile TV technology and publishing, Yamgo has evolved from a small team producing made-for-mobile video clips into a developer of carrier grade mobile TV technology, specialising in the delivery of real-time linear TV. His vision is to deliver free live TV and video to mobile phones around the globe and empower consumers with access to their favourite TV shows anytime anywhere. Yamgo has offices in Swansea and London and a team of experts from the mobile, advertising, IT and TV industries.



For more information about Yamgo managed end-to-end services and hosted content delivery technology and solutions, please visit: www.yamgo.com



