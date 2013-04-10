Yamgo TV Harnesses Power of Facebook Open Graph

Swansea, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Last week Yamgo TV announced the launch of their Facebook application that allows users to watch over 100 live and linear TV channels on the social network. In under a week the number of Facebook users who had installed the app had reached just under 9000 and less than one week later the total number of app installations is growing in excess of 20,000.



Yamgo TV developed the Facebook application in order to expand on their current TV viewing service which incorporates both mobile and desktop websites and smartphone applications for iPhone, Android and Nokia devices.



Ian Mullins, the CEO of Yamgo, said, “The Yamgo Facebook app has grown rapidly and is still continuing to grow at a significant rate. The decision to create a Facebook app was simply the obvious next step for us to take as a TV service. Social TV is the future and viewers want to share and talk about what they’re watching in real time; the Yamgo Facebook app allows users to do this spreading the message virally using Facebook’s Open Graph features.”



The custom actions that can be enabled by Facebook Open Graph mean that users can share content they are looking at or watching in a more personalized and tailored way. Users also have the option to allow automatic updates in the app which means that a notification detailing which channel that person is watching, will appear in the newsfeeds of their Facebook friends.



Every month over 35 million users tune into Yamgo TV to watch live and linear TV channels as well as a selection of video-on-demand clips and full length Bollywood movies. The Yamgo network offers viewers premium television brands such as Zee Café, 9XM, Sony SAB, TRACE Sports and FRANCE 24.



Consumers can access the Yamgo app from the Facebook App Centre or by visiting the Yamgo website and opting to log in with Facebook.



About Yamgo

Yamgo is a mobile TV network that delivers live television and video clips to mobile phones worldwide. Enjoyed by millions of viewers across the globe, Yamgo allows consumers to watch TV for free on almost any mobile device and share the experience with friends. Some of the biggest brands worldwide including Sony SAB, RT, Fashion TV and many more use Yamgo’s unique end-to-end mobile TV solution to ingest, host, manage, optimize, deliver and monetize live TV and video on any IP-enabled device.



Yamgo's technology platform has been designed to maximize the compatibility across networks and phones. It does this by dynamically adapting video streams to address the different needs of more than 10,000 mobile devices and networks from 2.5G, 3G and 4G to Wi-Fi and broadband. Yamgo delivers the experiences of live television, primetime programming and video-on-demand services on all major device platforms including Java, Android, iPhone, iPad, Symbian and more.



Founded in 2005 by Ian Mullins, an expert in mobile TV technology and publishing, Yamgo has evolved from a small team producing made-for-mobile video clips into a developer of carrier-grade mobile TV technology, specializing in the delivery of real-time linear TV. Yamgo’s vision is to deliver free live TV and video to mobile phones around the globe and empower consumers with access to their favourite TV shows anytime anywhere. Yamgo has offices in Swansea and London and a team of experts from the mobile, advertising, IT and TV industries.



For more information about Yamgo’s managed end-to-end services and hosted content delivery technology and solutions, please visit: www.yamgo.com



Contact: Harriet Rees

Company: Yamgo

Telephone: 01792 614691

Email: harriet@yamgo.com

Website address:

www.yamgo.com

www.yamgo.mobi

Twitter: @YamgoTVpress