Yamgo TV Is First to Deliver Zee Café to Facebook's One Billion Users

Swansea, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Leading mobile TV network Yamgo has announced a new partnership with Zee Network to air its TV channel Zee Café.



This partnership will see Zee Network showcasing the popular shows from General Entertainment Channel Zee Café on Yamgo’s multi-device distribution platform, which delivers TV to all IP enabled devices with a product line-up ranging from smartphone apps and desktop websites to Facebook applications and other social media outlets.



Ian Mullins the founder and CEO of Yamgo TV stated, “Zee Café is the latest in a great line up of Asian Entertainment channels available on Yamgo. Zee Network is widely respected and as a company we are looking forward to working on this new project and making Zee Café a great success with new viewers. The new Yamgo Facebook app means that viewers can easily access and watch channels like Zee Café, directly on the social network. Using the Open Graph features, viewers can easily share what they’re watching with friends - turning our viewers into brand advocates for both Yamgo and the channel they’re watching.”



Zee Café is the second Zee Network channel that Yamgo has signed from Zee Europe. In 2012 Yamgo signed ZEE’s Lifestyle channel Zing, which has seen massive success on the platform. Zee Café will build on this success by now showcasing General Entertainment programming, including Drama Series, Reality shows, movies and more.



Parul Goel, Deputy Territory Head, ZEE Europe said, “Zee is the largest producer and aggregator of Hindi programming in the world. Zee is committed to offering audiences a seamless viewing experience and showcasing this content across a variety of platforms, which makes Yamgo an ideal partner in the distribution of the ZEE channels. The ability to target distribution outlets by country, device and platform has always been an important part of the ZEE brand and using Yamgo we are able to accomplish this by targeting the multi-screen television viewing audiences across Europe.”



Having recently launched a Facebook application, Facebook users can now watch Yamgo TV without ever having to leave the social network website. This technical development means that the channels available on Yamgo, including Zee Café, are now some of the first TV channels to ever become available for viewing in an entirely social experience.



Yamgo is an online TV streaming service with over 35 million monthly viewers. Yamgo receives views from around the world but is quickly dominating the online Asian entertainment space. Yamgo’s technical assets mean that viewers can use the streaming service to watch television on virtually any mobile device or computer with Internet connection.



Zee Café is available to watch on Yamgo at www.yamgo.com or smartphone users can download the Yamgo mobile application from Google Play or iTunes.



About Yamgo

Yamgo is a mobile TV network that delivers live television and video clips to mobile phones worldwide. Enjoyed by millions of viewers across the globe, Yamgo allows consumers to watch TV for free on almost any mobile device and share the experience with friends. Some of the biggest brands worldwide including Sony, RT, Fashion TV and many more use Yamgo’s unique and end-to-end mobile TV solution to ingest, host, manage, optimise, deliver and monetise live TV and video on any IP enabled device.



Yamgo's technology platform has been designed to maximise the compatibility across networks and phones. It does this by dynamically adapting video streams to address the different needs of more than 10,000 mobile devices and networks from 2.5G, 3G and 4G to Wi-Fi and broadband. Yamgo delivers the experiences of live television, primetime programming and video-on-demand services on all major device platforms including Java, Android, iPhone, iPad, Symbian and more.



Founded in 2005 by Ian Mullins, an expert in mobile TV technology and publishing, Yamgo has evolved from a small team producing made-for-mobile video clips into a developer of carrier grade mobile TV technology, specialising in the delivery of real-time linear TV. His vision is to deliver free live TV and video to mobile phones around the globe and empower consumers with access to their favourite TV shows anytime anywhere. Yamgo has offices in Swansea and London and a team of experts from the mobile, advertising, IT and TV industries.



For more information about Yamgo managed end-to-end services and hosted content delivery technology and solutions, please visit: www.yamgo.com



About Zee Network

Launched in 1995, Zee Network, UK was the first South Asian Entertainment Network of its kind. Since then it has grown in popularity and become synonymous with South Asian entertainment. Zee has continually entertained and engages audiences with a unique blend of high-quality, localised and innovative programming. It also offers the world’s largest Hindi film library, with an option of English and French subtitles. Worldwide Zee reaches 168 countries and 650 million viewers through a global entertainment network.



Zee is amongst the largest producers and aggregators of Hindi and other South Asian regional language programming in the world. With its commitment to meet audience needs, it has brought five entertainment channels to the UK viewers which include:



Zee Café - The newest addition to the ZEE pack, catering to the entire family's entertainment needs boasting the best mix of entertainment for everyone including soaps, historic dramas, mythology, news, lifestyle, horror, cookery, movies and business . Available free on Sky 798.



Zing - UK’s No.1 Asian Lifestyle Channel featuring playlists comprising local shows, Bollywood hits and classics, British Asian music and Asian music videos, Bollywood movies, behind the scene shows and lots more. Available free on Sky 789 and Freesat 509. Also available on your mobile for FREE on Yamgo TV www.yamgo.mobi/zing . The Zing website also hosts the latest Bollywood news and gossip www.zingtv.co.uk , with the latest info also on the Zing TV UK Facebook and Twitter pages.