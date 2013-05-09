Yamgo TV's New Wild Life Channel Launched

Swansea, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Yamgo TV recently launched a brand new and refreshing music channel called The Wild Life. The Wild Life is a music entertainment channel offering a behind-the-scenes look into the daily lives of some of the world’s most celebrated DJs including Tiesto, David Guetta and Paul Van Dyk.



The Wild Life is a TV channel created for people who are passionate about music and enjoy a great party. The programming of the channel features profiles of numerous international DJs following them in their everyday lives as they travel, party and perform at some of the biggest dance music venues around the world.



Ian Mullins, the CEO of Yamgo TV said, “The Wild Life is a new and attractive channel on Yamgo. It offers great entertainment and music choice to our viewers who will also enjoy the coverage of popular DJs like Deadmau5, Bad Boy Bill and Tiesto amongst others.”



For those who need advice on the best clothes to wear to an über-party, The Wild Life also features coverage of fashion events such as runway shows, competitions and photo shoots. To compare The Wild Life to another pre-existing TV channel would be unrealistic. The closest example to it would be along the lines of MTV’s Spring Break, but on a non-stop, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week basis.



To watch The Wild Life viewers can visit the Yamgo website or, alternatively the Yamgo TV app can be downloaded from Google Play , iTunes App Store or the Ovi Store for Nokia .



About Yamgo

Yamgo is a mobile TV network that delivers live television and video clips to mobile phones worldwide. Enjoyed by millions of viewers across the globe, Yamgo allows consumers to watch TV for free on almost any mobile device and share the experience with friends. Some of the biggest brands worldwide including Sony, RT, Fashion TV and many more use Yamgo’s unique and end-to-end mobile TV solution to ingest, host, manage, optimise, deliver and monetise live TV and video on any IP enabled device.



Yamgo's technology platform has been designed to maximise the compatibility across networks and phones. It does this by dynamically adapting video streams to address the different needs of more than 10,000 mobile devices and networks from 2.5G, 3G and 4G to Wi-Fi and broadband. Yamgo delivers the experiences of live television, primetime programming and video-on-demand services on all major device platforms including Java, Android, iPhone, iPad, Symbian and more.



Founded in 2005 by Ian Mullins, an expert in mobile TV technology and publishing, Yamgo has evolved from a small team producing made-for-mobile video clips into a developer of carrier grade mobile TV technology, specialising in the delivery of real-time linear TV. His vision is to deliver free live TV and video to mobile phones around the globe and empower consumers with access to their favourite TV shows anytime anywhere. Yamgo has offices in Swansea and London and a team of experts from the mobile, advertising, IT and TV industries.



For more information about Yamgo managed end-to-end services and hosted content delivery technology and solutions, please visit: www.yamgo.com



