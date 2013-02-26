Yanik Silver's Underground Online Seminar 9 Will Be Held from Feb 28th - March 2nd, 2013

bethesda, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Underground Online Seminar by Yanik Silver is the ninth installment of the famous series of seminars that are famous for bringing high profile, “Real World” internet marketers in one place to tell their secrets of building multimillion businesses from scratch. These presenters and speakers have stayed “Under the Radar” but were able to capture unbelievable profits and market place domination using their secret marketing tricks.



Underground Online Seminar 9 will be held from Feb 28th – March 2nd, 2013, in keeping with its “top secret” spy theme, it will held in a secret location in Washington, DC where attendees will go through 3 days of intense tactical training on how to capture internet profits, increase sales, market shares and traffic to their online businesses. Yanik Silver's Underground Online Seminar 9 will not only help the attendees learn the secrets of the internet marketing super heroes but it will also a be a great opportunity for networking and deal-making.



Yanik Silver's Underground Online Seminar 9 Secrets will be beneficial for entrepreneurs and internet marketers, they will gain insight to how to replicate highly sophisticated marketing strategies, traffic increasing secrets and money making blue prints that will be available nowhere else. In the past this seminar has hosted famous speakers like Bob Parsons, head of GoDaddy, Tim Ferriss, author of The Four-Hour Workweek, Gary Vaynerchuk, NY Times and Wall St Journal Best-Selling Author.



One of The Most significant Speaker this year is Ramit Sethi, the founder and author of “I Will Teach You To Be Rich”, a blog on personal finance and personal entrepreneurship, over 450,000 readers monthly. The topics in this seminar will include selling content, eCommerce, email marketing, blogging, social media marketing, domaining, mobile marketing. All these features make Underground Online Seminar not an average seminar. The information will be specific and will include real steps that will help attendees create and understand their own unique ideas and how to achieve success by following the incredibly applicable information given out by the people who have already achieved success.



To register and for more information about Underground Online Seminar 9 visit the official website.



