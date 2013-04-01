Yankee Stadium Seating Information Updated for 2013

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Yankee Stadium is the home field of the New York Yankees and New Yorkers are anxiously awaiting the 2013 Major League Baseball season. Seating arrangements have always been of concern to baseball fans in New York. YankeesSeatingChart.com has updated seating information at Yankee Stadium for this year’s season.



There are various seating areas in the stadium such as Yankees Jim Beam Suites, Main seats, Yankees Delta Sky360 suites, Legends Suites, Grandstand seats, Yankees Bleachers, Yankees Champions Suites and Terrace seats. “Viewers can book the best seats depending on the amount they are willing to pay for Yankees tickets,” states the website when making the seating chart available. The New Yankee Stadium offers 50,086 seats. It can accommodate about 52,325 visitors when only standing room is included.



Yankee Stadium Seating chart was updated for this year’s Major League Baseball season. The new seating chart is applicable to all Yankees home games during the MLB 2013 season. The Yankees Legends Suites are closest to the field and are the most expensive tickets in the ballpark. The cheapest tickets will get visitors access to the Yankees Bleachers which don’t guarantee a good view of the infield. Back row tickets will not allow fans to view the game conveniently from the Bleachers.



Purchasing full season Yankees Champions Suites will give buyers the benefit of VIP Parking and concierge service. They will also be able to purchase tickets for all other events in the Yankee Stadium this year. YankeesSeatingChart.com recommends fans visit ticket broker websites or secondary ticket sellers to purchase Yankee tickets offering the best seating for any Yankees home game. Visit www.yankeesseatingchart.com to view the charts, and various seating areas. 2013 tickets are now available for purchase from the team and all online outlets.



About Yankee Stadium

Located in The Bronx borough of New York City, the stadium is the home ground of New York Yankees. The old stadium was replaced in 2009, and the present stadium is known as the New Yankee Stadium. It cost about $1.5 billion dollars to construct the stadium completely, which makes it one of the most expensive stadiums in the World. As the Major League Baseball 2013 Season is closing in, the seating chart will allow fans to decide on a good seat that they can afford. The stadium publishes seating information before the start of each baseball season.



