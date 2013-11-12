YAO Flowers Now Announces to Expand Their Flower Delivery Services to Taiwan & Taipei

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The festive season is coming and lots of people believe in exchanging flowers and goodies with their loved ones to spread the joy of festivity. Now, YAO Flowers comes forward to add more glitterati to this festive mood by expanding their delivery services to Taiwan and Taipei. People from different parts of the world, including China, can now send China flowers to their friends living in China, Taiwan and Taipei. The China based flower delivery company promises great prices and on-time delivery on their exclusive collection of flowers and bouquet.



They assure of quality of services and make sure that the flowers reach to the destination on time whether it needs to be delivered anywhere in China, Taiwan or Taipei. The company has entered into new partnerships with several key players that have a wide network in Taiwan and Taipei, to make sure that the flowers reach on time. The company spokesperson states, “Flowers can convey the message best when they are delivered fresh and on time. If someone receives flowers after three days of his anniversary, it may lose the significance. This is the reason why we always make sure that flowers are always delivered on time.”



Whether someone wants to send Taiwan flowers or Taipei flowers, YAO Flowers makes sure that flowers are delivered fresh and fast. They use specially designed packaging materials that help in keeping flowers fresh for a long time. Moreover, they have a large collection of bouquet designs and some of them are really remarkable to make the flowers look more beautiful and attractive. Some of the designs are specially meant for traveling long distances and maintaining their freshness, fragrance and the beauty.



YAO Flowers has entered into a partnership with a leading Taipei florist and assures all customers of delivering flowers and bouquet anywhere in Taipei within the given timeframe. Their customer care team will assist customers in placing orders for delivering flowers anywhere in China, Taiwan or Taipei, and one can check the delivery status of their ordered flowers on the website. So, people who want to send flowers across China, Taiwan or Taipei can visit the website http://www.yaoflowers.com



About YAO Flowers

YAO Flowers is one of the best China online florists, with flower chain stores in many cities throughout China mainland. The online florist offers professional and reliable China flowers delivery and China gift services in China. They have a large collection of flowers with many kinds of China flowers, such as roses flower, lily, cream cake etc., which are perfect for the occasions of Saint Valentine's Day, Christmas, Spring Festival, mother day, father day, mid-autumn festival, etc.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Thomas

Telephone: +1.347.809.6589

Email: Service@yaoflowers.com

Website: http://www.yaoflowers.com